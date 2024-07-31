3 Thing to Know Before the Second Round of the 2024 Junior PGA Championships

The 48th Junior PGA Championships began yesterday at the famed Congressional Country Club. Demanding precision and resilience, few successfully tackled this tough test. Here's everything you need to know heading into the second round:

The Cut Line

Yesterday, 312 of the nation's most talented junior golfers took to the course, with 156 competitors in both the Boys and Girls divisions. At the end of the first 36 holes, only the top 60 and ties in each division will secure their place in the third round. Currently, 20 girls and 16 boys are precariously positioned on the cut line. Every swing could be the difference between extending their championship run to the top 30 and ties that make it to the final round and heading home.

Players prepare for the second round of the 2024 Junior PGA Championships at Congressional Country Club

Notable Performances and Exciting Moments in the Girls Division

Beyond Siuue Wu, the current leader, several others delivered standout performances. Madison Messimer, Anna Song, and Kinsley Ni all posted impressive 4-under-par rounds of 67. Positioning themselves just one shot behind Wu. Adding to the excitement, Madison Rizzo from nearby Leesburg, Virginia, made the first hole-in-one of the championships on the Gold Course’s 177-yard 3rd hole, using a 5-hybrid.

Tight Competition in the Boys Division

Seven players sit tied at the top of the leaderboard after an opening 2-under-par 70 on the Blue Course. Porter, who held a solo lead in the morning wave, attributed his success to his driving accuracy, while Salema, who will be playing at Clemson University, emphasized patience as his key to navigating the course challenges. Apodaca's round was underscored by a tough start but finished strong with four consecutive birdies.