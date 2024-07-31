Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

3 Thing to Know Before the Second Round of the 2024 Junior PGA Championships

By Chelsea Sedlar
Published on

The 48th Junior PGA Championships began yesterday at the famed Congressional Country Club. Demanding precision and resilience, few successfully tackled this tough test. Here's everything you need to know heading into the second round:
The Cut Line
Yesterday, 312 of the nation's most talented junior golfers took to the course, with 156 competitors in both the Boys and Girls divisions. At the end of the first 36 holes, only the top 60 and ties in each division will secure their place in the third round. Currently, 20 girls and 16 boys are precariously positioned on the cut line. Every swing could be the difference between extending their championship run to the top 30 and ties that make it to the final round and heading home.
Players prepare for the second round of the 2024 Junior PGA Championships at Congressional Country Club
Players prepare for the second round of the 2024 Junior PGA Championships at Congressional Country Club
Notable Performances and Exciting Moments in the Girls Division
Beyond Siuue Wu, the current leader, several others delivered standout performances. Madison Messimer, Anna Song, and Kinsley Ni all posted impressive 4-under-par rounds of 67. Positioning themselves just one shot behind Wu. Adding to the excitement, Madison Rizzo from nearby Leesburg, Virginia, made the first hole-in-one of the championships on the Gold Course’s 177-yard 3rd hole, using a 5-hybrid.
Tight Competition in the Boys Division
Seven players sit tied at the top of the leaderboard after an opening 2-under-par 70 on the Blue Course. Porter, who held a solo lead in the morning wave, attributed his success to his driving accuracy, while Salema, who will be playing at Clemson University, emphasized patience as his key to navigating the course challenges. Apodaca's round was underscored by a tough start but finished strong with four consecutive birdies.
Second-round action begins today at 7:10 a.m. ET, promising another day of suspenseful and high-caliber golf. Follow live scoring here.

We also recommend

Asterisk Talley is one of talented players in the field this week.
Category - Amateur Programs
Six Players to Watch at the 2024 Junior PGA Championship
Miles Russell & Gianna Clemente (Photo by Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America)
Category - Amateur Programs
No. 2 Gianna Clemente & No. 7 Miles Russell Win 47th Junior PGA Championships
A Look Back at Lexi Thompson's Career in PGA of America Events
Game Changers
A Look Back at Lexi Thompson's Career in PGA of America Events
PGA Past President Suzy Whaley Named 2025 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Captain
From the PGA
PGA Past President Suzy Whaley Named 2025 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Captain
Scottie Scheffler Shares How His Love for Golf Began with Randy Smith, PGA
Latest
Scottie Scheffler Shares How His Love for Golf Began with Randy Smith, PGA
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech