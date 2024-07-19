4 Best Golf Lawn Games

How many of you would love to improve your golf game, enjoy yourself while doing it, and never even have to leave your own home? Due to golf's rise in popularity, games are constantly being released for the public to improve their game and have fun in different ways. Below is our list for the best lawn golf games you can buy.

Chippo ($189.99) - Chippo is a combination of everyone's favorite lawn games: cornhole and chipping. Chippo can be played on all surfaces because of the portable hitting tarp and board with three different target nets. Unlike most other golf lawn games you can move the target to wherever you desire. This is also a great way to work on sticking it to that pin. Chippo is a fun and competitive way to show your friends whose got the best short game.

Beer Pong Golf ($124 - $209) - Besides the fact that this game is loads of fun, it brings a competitive aspect and forces you to make all your cups first. This game is great for tailgates, parties, events and everyday use. Beer Pong Golf really brings the comradery. Similar to Chippo, this game has no boundaries with a two piece set. You can move the hitting tarp as close or far as you want to in order to tailor towards the shots you need to work on!

BucketGolf ($114.99 - $149.99) - BucketGolf is a portable par 3 golf game designed for outdoor fun, combining the excitement of golf with the simplicity of yard games. The game can be set up quickly and customized to create a unique course, making it accessible for players of all skill levels. It includes components that allow for easy transport and setup, making it perfect for gatherings and events. Popular for its ease of use and engaging gameplay, BucketGolf provides competitive fun for all ages.