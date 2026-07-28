4 Golf Clothing Brands Redefining Fashion On and Off the Fairway

Golf apparel is everchanging, and to some players, the outfit worn on the course matters just as much as the score.

But, it’s even better if you can pair the two together.

Today’s golf brands continue to shift beyond traditional polos and khakis, instead blending athletic and casual pieces together that can be worn on and off the golf course. And at the 2026 PGA Buying Summit at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, PGA members are seeing the latest fads in golf fashion to get their shops ready for the upcoming season.

Here are four brands that can elevate a player's style.

Breezy Golf

When Bob Does Sports founded Breezy Golf after the rapid success of their Youtube channel, they wanted to break away from the traditional country club rigidity. To Breezy Golf, golf is best enjoyed with your friends and a drink in hand. Not many golfers today would disagree.

Their polos, quarterzips, shirts and more, feature bold seasonal colorways, vibrant patterns and overall a casual aesthetic that can be worn straight to dinner after the round is over.

What sticks out the most is Breezy Golf’s inclusive sizing, offering a broad range from Small to 5XL. Since their Youtube crew comes in all shapes and sizes, they wanted the brand to reflect that, too.

Beach Riot



Beach Riot, a women’s lifestyle focused golf brand, combines California street fashion with vibrant and unique prints to make women stand out on the golf course.

Their apparel features exclusive prints with bright colors and contrast stripes on polos, skorts and dresses that give it a Country Club look. They are designed with lightweight and stretchy fabrics that allow for full motion during the golf swing.

It was designed for the woman who lives an active, sun-drenched lifestyle – a nod to its California roots. They started out designing swimwear in 2012 before expanding into active wear. In 2026, they launched its fashion-forward golf clothing for the first time.

SWAG Golf

SWAG Golf, started in 2018 by four friends in Northbrook Illinois, wanted to challenge the status quo of the golf industry. The idea is to be disruptive – and they surely have.

They are known for making loud, colorful and bold headcovers using neon thread that have become a collective item for most of their customers. But, it’s not limited to headcovers, as SWAG Golf also makes putters, apparel and accessories with the same concept. Their designs center around skulls, playing cards and nostalgic pop culture.

SWAG Golf never misses out on the current trends of today.

AIEA Golf

Daniella Rosa, who launched AIEA Golf in 2024, wanted to step away from traditional women’s clothing, rather redefine what it means to dress like an athlete.

AIEA Golf offers high-fashion, tailored silhouettes inspired by street style and active luxury that, again, translates off the golf course. It’s a brand that is designed with active women in mind, delivering elevated pieces that adapt seamlessly to the motion of the golf swing.

The brand merges couture fashion with the technical performance of sportswear.