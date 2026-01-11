5 Golf Tips from LPGA Tour Stars That Will Instantly Improve Your Game

The 2025 LPGA season, its 75th, delivered fireworks. The players at the top weren’t just contending and winning because they had more talent. They did so because they mastered specific aspects of the game that we can all learn from.

Whether you’re trying to break 100, 90, or 80, these five tips from the tour’s hottest players from 2025 will give you actionable insights to elevate your game in 2026.

Tip #1: Master the Complete Game (Inspired by Jeeno Thitikul)

The Tip: Focus on becoming a well-rounded player rather than obsessing over one aspect of your game.

Why It’s Important: Jeeno Thitikul led the LPGA Tour in 2025 with a Strokes Gained Total of 2.96. She ranked 5th in Strokes Gained Tee to Green (1.73), 4th in putting (1.09), 6th in approach shots (0.91), and 16th in both off-the-tee and around-the-green play. She didn’t have any glaring weaknesses in 2025, which meant she was never out of a hole, round, or tournament.

How You Can Use It: Most amateur golfers spend 90% of their practice time on the range, hitting driver and irons. Jeeno’s success showed that being a 7 out of 10 in every category beats being a 10 out of 10 in one area and a 4 out of 10 in others. Where did you really lose strokes in your last few rounds? Three-putts? Chunked chips? Poor tee shots on par 3s?

Action Item: For the next month, divide your practice time equally: 25% driving range, 25% short game, 25% putting, and 25% on-course play.

Tip #2: Own the Flatstick (Inspired by Miyu Yamashita)

The Tip: When your ball-striking isn’t perfect, let your putter save the day.

Why It’s Important: Miyu Yamashita ranked 1st on tour in Strokes Gained Putting with 1.31. Her tee-to-green game ranked 68th overall, and she lost strokes off the tee (ranked 107th). Yet she was still 6th in total strokes gained. The putter compensated for everything else.

How You Can Use It: You might hit the same number of greens as a scratch golfer, but if they’re two-putting and you’re three-putting half the time, that’s where the gap widens. Putting doesn’t require strength, flexibility, or youth. It requires practice, touch, and confidence.

Action Item: Before your next three rounds, do this drill: Place five balls at 3 feet, five at 6 feet, and five at 10 feet around a hole. Make all five from 3 feet before moving to 6 feet, and all five from 6 feet before moving to 10 feet.

Tip #3: Dial In Your Scoring Irons (Inspired by Sei Young Kim)

The Tip: Become deadly accurate with your approach shots, especially from 150 yards and in.

Why It’s Important: Sei Young Kim ranked 24th in Strokes Gained Approach (0.56) and 14th in Strokes Gained Around the Green (0.29). She was exceptional at getting the ball close and cleaning up when she missed greens.

How You Can Use It: Most amateurs practice their driver and long irons but neglect their scoring clubs (8-iron through sand wedge). These are the clubs you’ll use most often when you have a chance to make birdies. Improving your proximity from 150 yards and in will transform your scoring.

Action Item: Next practice session, hit 50 balls with only your 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, and sand wedge. Pick specific targets and measure success by how many balls land within a 20-foot circle. On the course, track your approach shot proximity with a goal of averaging under 30 feet from 100-150 yards.

Tip #4: Crush It Off the Tee (Inspired by Nelly Korda)

The Tip: Maximize your distance off the tee to make the game easier.

Why It’s Important: Nelly Korda ranked 1st on tour in Strokes Gained Off the Tee (0.94). When you’re consistently outdriving your competitors, you’re hitting shorter clubs into greens, which means more accuracy and more birdie opportunities. She was 2nd overall in total strokes gained (2.30) largely because of her driving advantage.

How You Can Use It: Most amateurs leave 20-30 yards on the table due to poor equipment fitting, inefficient mechanics, or not swinging hard enough. Even 15 extra yards means hitting a 7-iron instead of a 5-iron into greens.

Action Item: Get a driver fitting if you haven’t in the last three years. On the range, hit five balls at 80% effort, focusing on center contact, then five at 100% effort. Compare your distances.

Tip #5: Be a Putting Machine Under Pressure (Inspired by Minjee Lee)

The Tip: Develop a putting stroke you can trust when it matters most.

Why It’s Important: Minjee Lee ranked 2nd on tour in Strokes Gained Putting (1.16). She was 3rd overall in total strokes gained (2.27), and while her ball-striking was solid, her ability to make crucial putts closed out tournaments.

How You Can Use It: Confidence on the greens changes everything. It affects your course management, mental game, and ability to recover from mistakes. The difference between a good round and a great round often comes down to making three or four more putts.

Action Item: Develop a pre-putt routine and stick to it. Read the putt from behind the ball, pick your line, take two practice strokes while looking at the hole, then commit. Before leaving the putting green, make 10 putts in a row from 3 feet. If you miss, start over.

Five actionable tips from five of the best players in the world. Pick one, commit to it for the next month, and watch your scores drop.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.