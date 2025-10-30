6 Jaw-Dropping Fall Golf Courses in America for Ultimate Foliage

Playing golf in autumn hits different. The air is crisp, the fairways are framed by reds and oranges and golds, and the sunlight seems to strike everything at just the right angle. Some courses across America become almost impossibly beautiful when the leaves start to turn, offering more than just a round of golf.

Northeast Mountain Majesty

Sugarloaf Golf Club – Carrabasset Valley, Maine

Deep in Maine's western mountains sits Sugarloaf Golf Club, a course that earns its reputation every fall. LINKS Magazine has featured it. Social media golfers rave about it. The course hugs the base of Sugarloaf Mountain, which means serious elevation changes and views that go on forever. In autumn, those views turn into something worth canceling meetings for.

Address: 5092 Access Road, Carrabasset Valley, ME 04947

Course Details:

Championship Tees: 6,922 yards, Par 72

Blue Tees: 6,457 yards, Par 72

White Tees: 5,904 yards, Par 72

Red Tees: 5,001 yards, Par 72

Peak Foliage: Late September through early October. Higher elevations turn first, so you get layers of color at different stages. Every hole looks like it belongs on a postcard.

Interesting fact: The Carrabasset Valley region is one of the first places in the continental United States to hit peak fall foliage. Early-season destination for anyone chasing autumn color.

Green Mountain National – Killington, Vermont

Vermont does fall foliage better than almost anywhere, and Green Mountain National knows it. The mountain scenery here is already impressive. Add October colors and it becomes ridiculous. The course's rolling design keeps revealing new angles on the Green Mountains, so you're never looking at the same view twice.

Address: 476 Barrows Towne Road, Killington, VT 05751

Course Details:

Black Tees: 7,112 yards, Par 71

Blue Tees: 6,589 yards, Par 71

White Tees: 6,089 yards, Par 71

Red Tees: 5,141 yards, Par 71

Peak Foliage: Late September through mid-October. Vermont's sugar maples put on the best show. The layout was designed to maximize views, which means nearly every shot comes with scenery that makes you want to stop and stare.

Interesting fact: Vermont boasts more than 100 different tree species, contributing to its vibrant fall display. That's why the color palette here looks richer than other regions.

Lakeside Splendor

The Sagamore – Bolton Landing, New York

Lake George plus the Adirondacks equals a different kind of fall golf beauty. The Sagamore sits right on the water, giving you mountain views and lake views at once. When the colors reflect off Lake George's surface, the visual effect doubles. It's almost unfair how good it looks.

Address: 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing, NY 12814

Course Details:

Gold Tees: 6,904 yards, Par 70

Blue Tees: 6,478 yards, Par 70

White Tees: 5,981 yards, Par 70

Red Tees: 5,102 yards, Par 70

Peak Foliage: Early to mid-October, running a bit later than the higher elevations to the north. The lakeside location also keeps temperatures moderate, which extends the comfortable playing season.

Interesting fact: Lake George stretches 32 miles and gets called the "Queen of American Lakes." The backdrop shifts as you move around the course.

West Point Golf Course – West Point, New York

Want history with your fall colors? West Point has both. The course gives you panoramic views of the Hudson River, plus Storm King and Breakneck Ridge in the distance. Playing here in October means seeing the Hudson Valley's famous autumn display from one of its best vantage points.

Address: US Military Academy, 639 Howard Road, West Point, NY 10996

Course Details:

Championship Tees: 6,000 yards, Par 70

Middle Tees: 5,700 yards, Par 70

Forward Tees: 4,500 yards, Par 70

Peak Foliage: Mid-October. The course sits high enough that you can see the colors spreading through the entire river valley below.

Interesting fact: The Hudson River School painters worked in this valley during the 19th century, trying to capture the same landscapes golfers play through today.

Midwest Gems

Treetops Resort – Masterpiece Course – Gaylord, Michigan

Northern Michigan in the fall centers around Gaylord, where Treetops Resort's Masterpiece course actually lives up to that name. This is a top choice for fall golf because the course cuts through hardwood forests that go wild with color in October. The terrain rolls constantly, and the trees are everywhere.

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

Course Details:

Black Tees: 7,060 yards, Par 71

Blue Tees: 6,653 yards, Par 71

White Tees: 6,137 yards, Par 71

Red Tees: 4,906 yards, Par 71

Peak Foliage: Early to mid-October. The mix of maple, oak, and birch creates a particularly rich color range that you don't get in every region.

Interesting fact: Gaylord calls itself the "Alpine Village" and sits at one of Michigan's highest elevations, which helps explain why the fall displays look so spectacular.

Erin Hills – Hartford, Wisconsin

Wisconsin doesn't usually make the fall golf shortlist, but Erin Hills changes that calculation. The colors here are legitimately breathtaking. On clear days, you can spot the Holy Hill Basilica in the distance, adding an architectural element to all the natural beauty. The links-style design means wide-open views across the whole landscape.

Address: 7169 County Highway K, Hartford, WI 53027

Course Details:

U.S. Open Tees: 7,741 yards, Par 72

Black Tees: 7,350 yards, Par 72

Blue Tees: 6,836 yards, Par 72

White Tees: 6,271 yards, Par 72

Green Tees: 5,700 yards, Par 72

Peak Foliage: Late September through mid-October. The native grasses add golden hues that complement the turning trees.

Interesting fact: Erin Hills hosted the 2017 U.S. Open, putting this Midwest course on the national map.

Planning Your Fall Golf Adventure

Timing matters more than anything when planning a fall golf trip. Peak foliage can shift by two weeks or more depending on the weather, so check local foliage reports before you book. Most of these courses run stay-and-play packages during the fall, often at lower rates than peak summer. Autumn might be the most beautiful time to play and the most economical.

Fall golf in America offers something unusual: a chance to play the game in settings that remind you why you started playing in the first place. These courses prove that sometimes the most memorable rounds have nothing to do with your score.