The Best Places in Vermont For Golf & Fall Foliage

When an individual thinks of golf in New England, the state that typically comes to mind is Massachusetts. With courses like The Country Club, Essex County Club, Boston Golf Club and many more, Massachusetts has deep roots in golf history.

However, this time of year there is another state in New England that provides a golf experience like no other.

Vermont.

Every fall, the colors of the trees in the Green Mountain State begin to transition to various shades of yellow, orange and red. The fascinating mountain views of Vermont’s golf courses quickly become even more spectacular.

If you're looking to book a golf trip to New England either this fall or next, here are a few notable courses to make sure you visit.

Public

Jay Peak Resort Golf Club

Located in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, the leaves begin to change color at Jay Peak Resort before anywhere else in the state. This is also one of the longest courses in the state, stretching out to almost 7,000 yards from the back tees.

Proctor-Pittsford Country Club

is located in Pittsford, Vermont, and is undoubtedly the most budget-friendly option with mountain views in each direction that you look. PPCC prides itself on making golf accessible for all levels of golfers. Proctor-Pittsford Country Club is located in Pittsford, Vermont, and is undoubtedly the most budget-friendly option with mountain views in each direction that you look. PPCC prides itself on making golf accessible for all levels of golfers.

Fox Run Golf Club

Fox Run Golf Club is located in Ludlow, Vermont, which is also the home of Okemo Mountain Resort. The course provides stunning views of the mountain throughout both nines. is located in Ludlow, Vermont, which is also the home of Okemo Mountain Resort. The course provides stunning views of the mountain throughout both nines.

Private

Country Club of Vermont

Country Club of Vermont is located in Waterbury, Vermont. The fescue and views of the Worcester and Mansfield mountain ranges offer a stunning combination of colors in the fall. If you are fortunate to play this golf course, stop by the Ben & Jerry’s factory afterwards for a facility tour and some ice cream.

Dorset Field Club

The oldest continuously operating golf course in the United States, Dorset Field Club offers a vintage atmosphere with gorgeous views. If you are able to play this golf course, stop inside the restaurant afterwards to view various artifacts from the club's history.

Rutland Country Club

Established in 1901, Rutland Country Club is one of the original golf courses in the state. If you are lucky enough to play this course, find the back tee boxes on No. 14 and No. 17 for enhanced views of the foliage.

So, in short, don't overlook Vermont if you're in need of a fall getaway. The foliage, courses and classic New England feel is something every golfer should experience!