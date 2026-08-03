6 Lessons Michael Thorbjornsen's First Win Can Teach Every Golfer

Last week it was Jackson Koivun at the 3M Open. This week it’s Michael Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Classic.

The PGA Tour just gets younger and younger.

Thorbjornsen fired a career-low final round of 63 (-7) on Sunday to capture his first tour win in 65 starts. The 24-year-old, shooting 18-under, made five birdies on the back nine including his final hole to win by two strokes.

Thornbjorsen provided everyday golfers with plenty of keys to help shoot lower scores.

GREAT IRON PLAY PROVIDES SCORING OPPORTUNITES

It’s simple: the more greens hit in regulation, the more opportunities for birdies.

Thornbjorsen did this all week, especially on Sunday by hitting 17 of 18 en route to his career-low round.

He led the field in greens in regulation, missing just nine of them, so it’s no surprise Thorbjornsen was the Rocket Classic winner; he took advantage of good ballstriking and made 23 birdies over four days.

Coaching Tip

– Before you swing, get into good posture: chin up, bend from the hips, and a little knee flex.

– Remember to swing back slow off the takeaway to build up speed and power; don't whip the club back.

– Think about pinching the ball against the turf vs. trying to lift it up off the ground.

Quick Drill

Next time you’re on the range, hit balls with your feet together. It'll help build a solid base to pivot around when you're in your normal stance and give you better balance for better strikes.

HAVE CONTROL OF THE FLATSTICK

Of the 63 greens in regulation Thorbjornsen hit, 23 turned into birdies, including a final 26-footer on the 18th to secure his first win.

But those other 40 scoring opportunities, he turned them all into manageable two-putts – avoiding the catastrophic three-putt that everyday golfers endure.

The best players in the world aren’t trying to make every putt, rather leaving themselves feasible second putts. If your speed is on, putts are bound to drop every now and then, too.

Coaching Tip

– On longer putts, prioritize getting the ball close and leaving yourself a manageable second putt

– While looking at the hole, use practice strokes to feel the speed. Visualize the pace and distance needed.

– Once you are set over the ball, trust your read and make a confident stroke. Spending too much time over the ball can create doubt.

Quick Drill

On the practice green, pick a hole and hit multiple putts from 20–40 feet. Focus on distance control rather than making the putt, with the goal of leaving each one inside a comfortable two-putt range. This is also a great pre-round drill that gives you a better gauge of green speed.

LIMIT THE BIG NUMBER

While Thornbjorsen’s 23 birdies led the field, mitigating damage was crucial to keep him in contention. Thorbjornsen made just five bogeys over four rounds, along with a bogey-free 63 in the final round.

Hitting ample greens in regulation, finding over 73% of fairways off the tee, and not making a single three-putt will surely help.

Coaching Tip

– Remember to utilize your go-to or usual shot shape off tee shots to find the fairway.

– If a miss is going to leave a tough up-and-down, don't aim at the flag; go more conservative.

– Sometimes playing for bogey is OK, especially if it means avoiding a larger number.

Quick Drill

Before every tee or approach shot, choose where you want the ball to finish and identify where you cannot miss. Commit to a target that removes the biggest danger from play. Good decision-making is often the difference between a bogey and a double bogey.