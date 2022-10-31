A Beginner's Guide to Visiting a Golf Facility for the First Time

The game is growing and golf facilities across the country are welcoming new players every day.

Each new facility you visit may vary, but you want to make sure you're prepped & ready with a few basic tips the first time you head out to the golf course.

When you arrive at the golf course, drop off your clubs at the bag drop or rent a set from the clubhouse when you check in to pay. Be sure to check in with the starter— You'll typically find them outside the clubhouse or on the first hole. Arrive a little early— You can use the time to get stretched out, use the driving range to warm up, or hydrate yourself with a drink from the clubhouse. Have fun! Everyone has a first time out at a golf facility and there's a good chance the course will become your new home away from home.