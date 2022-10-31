Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Home Page
Beginner

A Beginner's Guide to Visiting a Golf Facility for the First Time

Published on

Arriving to a golf facility for the first time doesn't need to be intimidating. Grab some friends, check out your local course and make golf your thing.

The game is growing and golf facilities across the country are welcoming new players every day.
Each new facility you visit may vary, but you want to make sure you're prepped & ready with a few basic tips the first time you head out to the golf course.
  1. When you arrive at the golf course, drop off your clubs at the bag drop or rent a set from the clubhouse when you check in to pay.
  2. Be sure to check in with the starter— You'll typically find them outside the clubhouse or on the first hole.
  3. Arrive a little early— You can use the time to get stretched out, use the driving range to warm up, or hydrate yourself with a drink from the clubhouse.
  4. Have fun! Everyone has a first time out at a golf facility and there's a good chance the course will become your new home away from home.
Be sure to watch the whole Beginner's Guide to Golf series on YouTube to #MakeGolfYourThing.

We also recommend

Golf for Beginners: Golf Etiquette, Rules and Glossary
best for
Golf for Beginners: Golf Etiquette, Rules and Glossary
Summertime is Here: 5 Quick Tips for Taking Up The Game
Beginner
Summertime is Here: 5 Quick Tips for Taking Up The Game
PGA Honorary President Suzy Whaley during a golf clinic at the Country Club at Mirasol on March 7, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL (Photo by Kathryn Riley/PGA of America)
Beginner
The Top 5 Things to Know When Starting to Play Golf
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech