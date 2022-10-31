Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external link
The Top 5 Things to Know When Starting to Play Golf

By Abby Parsons, PGA
PGA Honorary President Suzy Whaley during a golf clinic at the Country Club at Mirasol on March 7, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL (Photo by Kathryn Riley/PGA of America)

If you are considering picking up a club and heading to your local driving range to see what the game of golf is all about, think about these five tips to get your game started in the right direction. Golf is A LOT of fun, but it can also be hard, make it easier on yourself when you can.
The Tokishi family celebrates Alan Tokishi's putt on the third hole during the 2020 PGA Family Cup at Augusta Ranch Golf Club on December 13, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Traci Edwards/PGA of America)
  1. Talk to your local golf professional. Golf professionals are at their facilities to help people like you learn the game, and learn to love the game. Inquire about opportunities for beginners to learn- whether it’s group starter-clinics, individual lessons, or PGA player development programs like Get Golf Ready. It can be beneficial to learn with others, you find immediate playing-partners and you can practice what you have learned together. If you enjoy an instructor’s teaching style from clinics, you can build a relationship to start taking individual lessons. 
    Attendees at the Youth Clinic Presented by PGA Reach during the Renee Powell Clearview Legacy Benefit at the Bobby Jones Golf Course on June 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)
  2. Watch golf. Watching golf is a great way to learn the etiquette of the game, as well as how the game works in general. Obviously you are watching the best of the best play on TV; however, you see the proper sequence of events, rules, and sportsmanship on the golf course while you are learning. TV broadcasters are very good about explaining why things happened the way they did, what caused a shot to go sideways, or why the player has to re-tee after a wayward drive. Seeing the creativity that comes out of the professionals will open your eyes to what can be done on the golf course as well. This can allow you to ask your golf instructor questions about specific shots you may encounter while playing a round of golf.
    Watching golf on TV is a great way to better understand the game.
  3. Play games. There are a plethora of golf training games out there that make learning the golf swing(s) fun and repetitive. It will be easier to keep your brain focused if you are not used to practicing something for long periods of time, and you can invite people to join you to make it more fun. Find games that suit your full swing, some for chipping, and some for putting. Creating a win/lose atmosphere will help build your confidence when those tough three-footers come into play on the golf course when you are playing a real round against friends.
  4. Figure out your equipment. There is nothing wrong with starting out with a set of clubs from your neighbor’s garage that has been collecting dust for a while. However, once your love has struck for the game of golf, find someone/somewhere to get fitted for a set of clubs. It could be a starter set, or maybe you’re ready to take on more-advanced clubs; either way, finding clubs that best suit YOU will improve your game immensely and increase longevity for your body as well. It is never fun hunching over the golf ball because your clubs are ever-so-slightly too small for you.
    Attendees inspect putters on the putting green during DEMO day for the 2022 PGA Show at the Orange County National Golf Center on January 25, 2022 in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)
  5. Go on PGA.com. This is a great resource to learn coachable moments, advice on how to improve your game, and even what golf brands are up-and-coming. There are plenty of articles, videos, and more that can help you navigate the game of golf. Along with this, there is PGA Coach that can help you find a local instructor that best suits you and what you are looking for in your game.

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

