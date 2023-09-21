A Double Dose of Patriotism: Solheim, Ryder Cup Go Back-to-Back in Europe

A massive two weekends for professional golf are about to kick off across the world.

The 2023 Solheim Cup, which begins Friday, Sept. 22 in Spain, sets in motion a pair of international sporting events that fans around the globe will enjoy, while showcasing a bit of patriotism, as well. The following Friday, Sept. 29 the Ryder Cup will begin in Rome.

Both team golf events have many similarities: it’s the United States vs. Europe. Both are played biennially. It’s 12 players on each team. They compete over the course of three days, in fourball, foursomes and singles formats.

At the Solheim Cup, Europe has won each of the last two events, in 2019 in Scotland and 2021 at Inverness Club in Ohio. The United States still leads the overall matches, 10-7.

This year’s Solheim Cup will be the first contested in Spain. Finca Cortesin in Andalucía will host the biennial event, Sept. 22-24. At the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Team will attempt to win their second straight competition after a dominant victory, 19-9, in 2021 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. They're also seeking a win for the first time in Europe since 1993. Overall, the United States leads the series, 27-14.

Similar to the Solheim Cup, the 2023 Ryder Cup will be making its first visit to a new country, Italy. Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome will play host, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.

So, sit back and enjoy a the next two weeks of golf, where love and pride for country and the game will be on full display.