A Guide to the Ultimate England Golf Trip

England is one of golf's most celebrated regions, where centuries of history meet world-class championship venues. The country offers a great variety of experiences that few destinations can match.

Whether walking in the footsteps of Open champions or discovering hidden gems, England rewards golfers with unforgettable rounds and timeless traditions. Every region offers its own distinct personality, making thoughtful planning the key to creating the ultimate golf journey.

Choosing the Right Region

The first step in planning a golf vacation in England is deciding which part of the country best fits the experience you're looking for.

For golfers seeking championship links and Open history, England's Golf Coast is unmatched. Here, dramatic dunes, seaside towns, and some of the game's most recognizable venues create one of the finest stretches of golf anywhere in the world.

For those wanting variety, London and the South East offer a remarkable combination of links-style play, historic heathland courses, and easy access to one of Europe's most vibrant cities.

England's Golf Coast

Few places in golf compare to England's Golf Coast. Stretching along the Irish Sea, this collection of courses has hosted many major championships while maintaining the authentic character that makes links golf so captivating.

At the heart of the region is Royal Birkdale, consistently ranked among the world's greatest golf courses. The Open Championship has visited Birkdale numerous times, most recently for the 2026 championship.

Just down the coast sits Royal Lytham & St Annes, another legendary venue known for its famous bunkers and relentless test. Unlike many traditional links, the course sits slightly inland, but maintains characteristics that define great coastal golf.

“Playing both Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham & St Annes was an unforgettable experience. Having the opportunity to walk the same fairways that have challenged the world's best players during The Open gave me an even greater appreciation for the history, tradition, and unique character of links golf. Each course offered its own distinct experience, from Royal Birkdale's dramatic dunes to Royal Lytham & St Annes' demanding bunkering.” Tyler M. Blaschak, PGA, Director of Golf, Myers Park Country Club

Royal Liverpool has become one of golf's most historic venues. Bobby Jones completed his Grand Slam here in 1930, Tiger Woods dominated the course in 2006, and The Open returned most recently in 2023. While flatter than many neighboring courses, subtle contours, firm fairways, and strategic bunkering make every decision matter.



"Royal Liverpool is a truly iconic layout that embodies everything great about links golf. As I walk the fairways and the dunes, I can still vividly recreate shots from past majors that have lingered in my mind over the years.” Chris Slattery, PGA, Head Golf Professional, Avila Golf & Country Club

With Liverpool serving as an ideal base, golfers can experience multiple championship venues while enjoying renowned restaurants, historic landmarks, and one of England's most energetic cities.

London & the South East

While the North West is celebrated for its classic links golf, the South East is home to some of England's most historic and prestigious inland courses.

Royal St George's remains one of the purest championship links in the world. As the first English course to host The Open Championship in 1894, it has challenged generations of the game's greatest players. Its natural terrain rewards creativity as much as precision, making every round memorable.

"We took a bit of a drive during our tour of the Southwest England courses for a night in London and a trip to Royal St George's and Walton Heath. Royal St George's is a proper links course, with magnificent dunes and quirky bounces that make driving the ball extremely challenging. Many of the doglegs feature fairways that slope in the opposite direction of the hole, adding another layer of strategy. The traditional and beautiful clubhouse is exactly what you would expect from an Open Championship venue. Steeped in history and tradition, Royal St George's was a truly memorable experience." Marc Carter, PGA, Director of Golf, The Abaco Club



Nearby, Prince's Golf Club offers 27 holes of exceptional links golf, while neighboring Royal Cinque Ports delivers a timeless test that has captivated golfers for more than a century.

Away from the coast, England's famed heathland courses offer an entirely different style of golf. Sunningdale is widely regarded as one of the finest inland golf clubs in the world. Both the Old and New Courses are set through rolling heathland covered with purple heather and towering pine trees. Many golfers consider it the highlight of any visit to England.

The advantage of a journey to this region extends beyond golf. Staying near London allows golfers to combine unforgettable rounds with iconic sightseeing, world-class dining, and easy international travel.

Walking in the Footsteps of Champions

One of England's greatest appeals is the opportunity to play courses that have shaped golf history.

The Open Championship remains the oldest and most prestigious event in the game, and many of its English venues welcome visiting golfers. Walking the same fairways where Bobby Jones completed his Grand Slam, or Jordan Spieth captured one of golf's most memorable victories, creates an unforgettable experience.

Unlike many championship venues, these courses remain widely accessible. Visitors can experience the same routing that tests the world's best players, gaining a deeper appreciation for the history of the game.

Planning Your England Golf Vacation

While some golfers focus exclusively on Open Championship venues, others prefer combining links with heathland courses to experience the full spectrum of English golf. Many choose to balance championship rounds with time exploring Liverpool, London, or the English countryside, making the trip just as memorable away from the course.