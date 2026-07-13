How to Watch the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

The final men's major championship of the 2026 season has arrived.

The world's best players head to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, where the 154th Open Championship will crown the year's Champion Golfer of the Year and award the iconic Claret Jug.

Defending champion (and 2025 PGA Champion) Scottie Scheffler returns looking to successfully defend his title and add to his Major Championship count. Two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy, fresh off another Masters victory, enters the week chasing yet another major championship as he continues to strengthen one of the most accomplished careers in modern golf.

While Scheffler and McIlroy once again arrive among the favorites, several compelling storylines surround the championship. England's Tommy Fleetwood will enjoy plenty of hometown support as he competes just miles from where he grew up, hoping to capture his long-awaited first major title.

Royal Birkdale last hosted The Open in 2017, when Jordan Spieth produced one of the championship's most memorable finishes. After a dramatic rules situation on the 13th hole, Spieth played the closing stretch in five under par to secure the Claret Jug.

Fans in the United States should prepare for another week of early mornings, with live championship coverage beginning before sunrise each day. Golf Channel will provide pre- and post-round coverage throughout the week, while live tournament action will air across USA Network, NBC and Peacock. Included in the coverage will be featured groups, featured holes and more.

2026 Open Championship Broadcast Schedule (All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 16

USA: 4:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Peacock: 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

Friday, July 17

USA: 4:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Peacock: 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 18

USA: 5:00 – 7:00 a.m.

NBC: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Peacock: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

USA: 4:00 – 7:00 a.m.

NBC: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Peacock: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.