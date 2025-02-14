Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
A Love Letter to Golf for Valentine's Day

By Abbi Kasitz
Published on

Golf. It's all-encompassing. It's challenging. It's addicting. It's so many things at once that it can be hard to describe – but we had to try.
This Valentine's Day, we're paying tribute to the game we all love, with some help from our audience. We asked our followers on our social media channels to describe golf in just one word – and they did.
The answers varied widely, showcasing the wide range of emotions that little white ball brings out in all of us. One thing that's undeniable: we all love this game. Otherwise, we wouldn't keep coming back to it.
So, here is a short love letter to the game, using simple language (a selection of words from our audience).
For most people golf is overwhelmingly positive:
Everything
Golf
Beautiful
Love
Awesome
Life
Therapeutic Fun
Rewarding
Exhilarating
Well-Being
Culture

For others, it's a challenge they love to tackle:
Double-edged
Hard
Humbling
Relatable
Challenging
Emotions
Precision
Some made up words to describe the indescribable:
Worththehardwork
Extracalifragilisticexpialadocious
Frustratingandfun
And finally, a few of our 31,000+ PGA of America Golf Professionals got in the comments to share their own words on why #WeLovethisGame:
Joy!
- Langston Frazier, PGA
A life saver.
- Don Rea, PGA
Inspiring!
- Laura Frick, PGA
Life.
- Ryan Adams, PGA
Generational.
- Tony Martinez, PGA
At the end of the day, golf is a game that requires mental, physical and emotional care. It's hard, but it's fun. It's challenging, but rewarding. Humbling, yet gratifying. It's everything, all at once. And that's why we love it.

