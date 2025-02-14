A Love Letter to Golf for Valentine's Day

Golf. It's all-encompassing. It's challenging. It's addicting. It's so many things at once that it can be hard to describe – but we had to try.

This Valentine's Day, we're paying tribute to the game we all love, with some help from our audience. We asked our followers on our social media channels to describe golf in just one word – and they did.

The answers varied widely, showcasing the wide range of emotions that little white ball brings out in all of us. One thing that's undeniable: we all love this game. Otherwise, we wouldn't keep coming back to it.

So, here is a short love letter to the game, using simple language (a selection of words from our audience).

For most people golf is overwhelmingly positive:

Everything

Golf

Beautiful

Love

Awesome

Life

Therapeutic Fun

Rewarding

Exhilarating

Well-Being

Culture



For others, it's a challenge they love to tackle:



Double-edged

Hard

Humbling

Relatable

Challenging

Emotions

Precision

Some made up words to describe the indescribable:



Worththehardwork

Extracalifragilisticexpialadocious

Frustratingandfun

And finally, a few of our 31,000+ PGA of America Golf Professionals got in the comments to share their own words on why #WeLovethisGame:

Joy!

- Langston Frazier, PGA

A life saver.

- Don Rea, PGA

Inspiring!

- Laura Frick, PGA

Life.

- Ryan Adams, PGA

Generational.

- Tony Martinez, PGA

At the end of the day, golf is a game that requires mental, physical and emotional care. It's hard, but it's fun. It's challenging, but rewarding. Humbling, yet gratifying. It's everything, all at once. And that's why we love it.