A Statement from the PGA of America on the 2025 Ryder Cup

The players and captains, past and present, are responsible for the Ryder Cup becoming the most special competition in golf and one of the most in-demand events on the international sports scene. While no players asked to be compensated, the PGA of America Board of Directors has voted to increase the allocation to the members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team from $200,000 to be directed to charities – a figure unchanged since 1999 – to $500,000, with $300,000 of that to be directed to the charity or charities of the players’ choice. The balance is a stipend.

Golf is a long-established vehicle for good and it’s exciting to imagine the impact the members of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team will deliver for worthy causes and communities across the country, including the many initiatives that support the growth of the game. In addition, efforts around the Ryder Cup will help fund the PGA of America REACH Foundation's veteran program, PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) in which PGA of America Golf Professionals, who are trained in adaptive golf and military culture competency, provide free coaching and a transformative golf experience that has proven to change and save lives.

We are grateful to the many players and captains through the years who have so passionately represented our country and look forward to a memorable 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.