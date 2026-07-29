Add These Top Golf Apparel Brands to Your Closest

As the game of golf continues to grow, it’s no surprise that golf attire, too, continues to expand and evolve.

at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa on July 28. Because of golf’s growth, more apparel brands are broadening to outfits that can be sported both on and off the golf course. This was once again evident at the 2026 PGA Buying Summit Fashion Show at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa on July 28.

Here are the brands that were showcased on the runway.

Here are three brands that stood out:

A.PUTNAM



For the second straight year, A.PUTNAM is featuring its clothing at the runway. It’s a women’s focus apparel brand that emphasizes that outfits worn on the golf course can be transitioned seamlessly into workwear, outings and a refined lifestyle.

A.PUTNAM’s designs are tailored and sophisticated pieces that are formal enough for business meetings as much as the golf course.

They pride themselves on sustainability, so every piece in the collection is 100% ethically manufactured using socially conscious materials.

Good Good Golf

Good Good Golf is another successful YouTube channel that has expanded its brand into apparel.

They are known for creating a vibrant, casual, and louder aesthetic that breaks away from rigid dress codes. And Good Good Golf wants to create a line of apparel and headwear that equally matches the quality and excitement of its channel.

Good Golf continues to grow. They are a title sponsor for the “Good Good Championship” this fall and have signed a few Tour players to apparel deals.

Hooey Golf



Hooey Golf blends modern golf with western heritage.

Located in Spring Ranch, Texas, it combines western lifestyle clothing with elements like Aztec patterns and serape prints into athletic wear that can be worn on the golf course just as much as on the ranch.

Hooey Golf apparel features Cowboy and Cowgirl lines with rodeo-inspired details, but built with moisture-wicking, lightweight, and stretch fabric.



