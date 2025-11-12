Annika Sorenstam's 5 Best Golf Tips for Lowering Your Scores

This week, the LPGA travels to Belleair, Florida for The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, played on the immaculate Pelican Golf Club

Few golfers have ever matched the precision, consistency and methodical approach to excellence that the tournament's namesake, Annika Sorenstam, possesses.

The legend of the women's game racked up 72 LPGA Tour victories and 10 Major Championships, and it wasn't just exceptional talent that pushed her to those accomplishments. Annika had an unwavering commitment to fundamentals and proper preparation. She thoroughly understands the science behind the golf swing and can communicate those concepts back to golfers in a way that makes her as good a teacher as she was a player.

What I find most striking about Sorenstam's teachings is how she blends technical precision with practical wisdom that any golfer can actually use. Here are her best insights that have proven invaluable on the course.

Master Your Pre-Shot Routine

Annika's most valuable advice? In my mind, it has to be how she explains the development of creating a consistent pre-shot routine. She believes that having the same ritual before every shot creates a mental framework that breeds confidence and consistency under pressure, something many amateurs struggle with and pros thrive on.

Too many golfers approach each shot differently, then wonder why their results vary so wildly. Annika not only understood but executed a disciplined routine before every shot throughout her career. This process helps quiet the mind and let your body execute what you've practiced.

Annika's routine was famously meticulous: stand behind the ball, visualize the shot, take her stance, look at the target twice, and swing. Same sequence, every single time. This isn't about being robotic. It's about creating a comfort zone where your best golf can emerge.

Commit Fully to Every Shot

Like all Hall of Fame golfers, Annika was adamant about having total commitment to each shot. Indecision is the enemy of good golf. Once a club, shot shape and target are decided, you must commit 100% to that decision, even if doubt creeps in.

This simple mental adjustment can transform ball-striking almost overnight. Annika would say that it's better to commit fully to the wrong club than to hit the right club with doubt in your mind. The committed swing will almost always produce a better result.

Focus on Tempo, Not Power

Annika insisted that smooth tempo and rhythm produce more distance and accuracy than trying to swing hard. This isn't about swinging slowly; it's about maintaining the same pace throughout your swing, from takeaway to finish.

She famously said she never swung at more than 60% of her maximum effort, even on her driver. This controlled approach allowed her to maintain balance, make solid contact, and hit fairways with remarkable consistency. Her accuracy off the tee was legendary, and it came from this disciplined approach to tempo.

Smooth, controlled tempo gives you more time to make corrections during the swing. Better contact follows. Straighter shots. And, ironically, more distance than you'd get from swinging out of your shoes.

Practice with Purpose & Specificity

My favorite piece of Sorenstam wisdom is her practice advice. Every practice session should have a specific goal, and you should practice the way you play. She was known for her meticulous approach to preparation, treating every practice session like a dress rehearsal for tournament play.

Too many golfers spend hours on the range mindlessly hitting balls without any real purpose or structure. Better to practice for 30 minutes with complete focus and specific goals than to hit balls for two hours without a plan. Annika proved this throughout her career. And it's the same advice she gives to her son, Will, too!

She would practice specific yardages, specific lies, and specific pressure situations. She'd hit shots to exact targets and keep detailed statistics on her performance. This wasn't just practice; it was preparation for competition.

Strengthen Your Body & Mind

Annika made a revolutionary contribution to golf with her emphasis on physical fitness and mental training. Long before it became standard on tour, she was working with trainers to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. Even simple exercises for core strength and flexibility develop better posture, more consistent swings, and greater resistance to fatigue during long rounds.

But Annika didn't stop at physical fitness. She also worked extensively on mental training, using visualization techniques and working with sports psychologists to develop the mental toughness that defined her career. Golf is played primarily between the ears.

Trust Your Fundamentals Under Pressure

Annika's strategic thinking was as impressive as her swing technique. She advocated sticking to your fundamentals when pressure mounts: trust the basics you've practiced rather than trying something new when it matters most. She also emphasized playing within yourself and not trying to be a hero on every shot.

Nervous? Go back to basics: good grip, good posture, good alignment, and smooth tempo. Annika also believed in the power of positive self-talk and maintaining confidence even after bad shots. She never let one poor shot affect the next one. She'd always reset mentally and trust that her fundamentals would produce good results over time. This resilience and mental discipline separated her from her competitors.

Sorenstam's advice endures because it focuses on both the physical and mental aspects of golf. Technology and training methods have evolved since Annika's prime, but the basic principles she championed remain constant. Her tips work because they address the core elements that every golfer must master: consistency, commitment, tempo, purposeful practice, and mental toughness.

The next time you're struggling with your game, remember the Swedish legend's wisdom. Sometimes the best advice combines technical precision with mental discipline, and nobody embodied that combination better than Annika Sorenstam.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.