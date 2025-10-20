Arizona's Superstition Mountain to Host 2026 Senior PGA Professional Championship & 2028 PGA Professional Championship

The Senior PGA Professional Championship will be played in Arizona for the second time; in 2017, Frank Esposito Jr. won at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale. The PGA Professional Championship will return to Arizona for the first time since the first two editions of the event, played at Century C.C. and Roadrunner C.C. in Scottsdale (1968) and at Roadrunner C.C. and San Marcos C.C. in Chandler (1969).

“Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club is one of Arizona’s premier venues for championship golf,” said Derek Sprague, PGA of America CEO. “The Prospector and Lost Gold courses will provide a compelling challenge for the PGA of America Golf Professionals competing in two of our marquee championships. Arizona was the birthplace of the PGA Professional Championship, and we are proud to return in 2028, 60 years after the inaugural edition.”

First held in 1989, the Senior PGA Professional Championship annually features 264 of the finest senior players representing all 41 PGA Sections. The 2025 edition will be contested October 23-26 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The top 35 finishers will earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team to compete in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, April 16-19.

The PGA Professional Championship is the national championship for PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country. The 312-player field consists of past Champions, the top 20 players and ties from the previous year’s Championship as well as players qualifying through 41 PGA Section Championships. The low 20 scorers earn a spot in the same year’s PGA Championship as members of the Corebridge Financial Team. The 2026 PGA Professional Championship is scheduled for April 26-29 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon, while the 2027 edition will take place at Streamsong Golf Resort in Bowling Green, Florida, April 25-28.

"It is a tremendous thrill and a great privilege to be named the host site for these two national championships,” said Susan Hladky, owner of Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club. “Superstition Mountain has a rich history of hosting prestigious events for the NCAA, Champions Tour, LPGA Tour and USGA. To be entrusted by the PGA of America with these events is a great honor and source of pride for our staff and community. These championships celebrate the very heart of the game—the PGA Professional—and we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for all the players in 2026 and 2028.”

The Prospector Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus and his son Gary, opened in 1998 and features inspirational vistas, wide fairways and quick green speeds. Prospector previously hosted the 2002 Countrywide Tradition Tournament, the LPGA Safeway International from 2004-08, and the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2023. Nicklaus and his son Jack Jr. designed the Lost Gold Course, which opened in 1999. The links-style track offers generous fairways, slightly smaller greens than the Prospector course and strategic bunker placements. The Lost Gold Course was the site of the 2002 Senior Slam won by Fuzzy Zoeller.