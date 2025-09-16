Streamsong Golf Resort to Host 2027 PGA Professional Championship 

The PGA of America announced today that Streamsong Golf Resort in Bowling Green, Florida, will host the 2027 PGA Professional Championship. The four-day, 72-hole Championship will be contested on Streamsong Red and Streamsong Blue, April 25-28, 2027.

The PGA Professional Championship—the national championship for PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country—has served as a showcase event for PGA of America Golf Professionals since 1968. The 312-player field consists of past Champions, the top-20 players and ties from the previous year’s Championship as well as players qualifying through 41 PGA Section Championships. The low 20 scorers earn a spot in the same year’s PGA Championship as members of the Corebridge Financial Team.

The 2027 PGA Professional Championship will mark the event’s eighth visit to Florida and the first time a PGA of America Member Championship will be staged at Streamsong Golf Resort.

“Streamsong Golf Resort is one of the finest golf destinations in the country and will serve as a tremendous venue for the 2027 PGA Professional Championship,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “The PPC continues to showcase our PGA Members on a national stage, providing no shortage of outstanding performances and captivating storylines. We look forward to more of the same at Streamsong Golf Resort in April 2027.”

“The golf professionals are the heart and soul of the game of golf and as a company that proudly employs more than 350 PGA Members at our properties, we are honored to host the 2027 PGA Professional Championship at Streamsong,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. “It is an iconic golf resort with outstanding courses designed by truly legendary architects Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw, Tom Doak, and Gil Hanse. The Coore Crenshaw and Doak courses will provide a unique atmosphere and true championship test.”

“Hosting the 2027 PGA Professional Championship is a tremendous honor for the entire team here at the resort,” said Miles Blundell, PGA Master Professional and General Manager of Streamsong Golf Resort. “Streamsong Red and Blue were built to inspire golfers at the highest level, and we look forward to showcasing our courses while welcoming the best PGA Professionals from across the country to experience everything our resort has to offer.”

Streamsong Red, the primary course for the 2027 PGA Professional Championship, was designed by highly-regarded course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. It provides a true test, winding through sand dunes shaped over decades, expansive lakes, and rolling terrain. Streamsong Red is ranked No. 20 on Golf Digest’s 2025-2026 “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses”, No. 2 on Golf Digest's 2025 “Best Courses You Can Play in Florida” and 19th in Golfweek’s 2025 “Top 100 Courses You Can Play.”

Streamsong Blue was designed by renowned course architect Tom Doak and navigates significant elevation changes, spectacular terrain, fairways closely guarded by wild grasses and large bunkers that roll off towering sand dunes. Streamsong Blue is ranked 26th on Golf Digest’s 2025-2026 “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses”, third in Golf Digest’s 2025 “Best Courses You Can Play in Florida” and 26th in Golfweek’s 2025 “Top 100 Courses You Can Play.”

The 2026 PGA Professional Championship is scheduled for April 26-29 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.