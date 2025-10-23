At Bethpage Black, on Monday after the Ryder Cup, Michelob ULTRA Created an Epic Fan Experience

It has to be one of the coolest things to do in golf… getting a chance to play a golf course where the professionals tee it up.

Now, imagine getting a chance to do it the day after a Major Championship (or a Ryder Cup).

This year, four friends took on the challenge of Bethpage Black the day after the 2025 Ryder Cup concluded. Find out what it feels like to ‘Play Like a Pro’ courtesy of our friends at Michelob ULTRA.

In case you missed it last year, Roger Steele and a few guests took on Valhalla Golf Club the Monday after the 2024 PGA Championship.

Those friends received Michelob ULTRA Greenside Seats and a special round of golf. It sounds like a dream, but it was a reality.

Enjoy!



