Another Ace for Michael Block, This Time In Front of Wayne Gretzky

The odds of making a hole-in-one on a par 3 are roughly 12,500 to 1, while professional golfers have odds closer to 2,500 to 1, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry.

Michael Block's odds? Who knows at this stage, the way the PGA of America Golf Professional is going.

Infamous for his hole-in-one at the 2023 PGA Championship, Block made another ace, this time in front of The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, hockey's most legendary name. The two were together while shooting a commercial for the Michelob ULTRA Hole Challenge presented by Michelob ULTRA. Check it out:

Sounds like, based on Gretzky's comments, Block is heading home with a new car. What a fun moment that Block (and probably Gretzky) will remember for quite some time.