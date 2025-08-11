Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink

Bad Shots, Traditions & Go-To Clubs: Golf Fans Give Us Their Best Answers to Burning Questions Presented by Michelob ULTRA

Published on

What's your most ridiculous excuse after you hit a bad shot?
What are your favorite traditions when you're teeing it up with friends?
There's a Michelob ULTRA on the line... what club are you hitting?
We asked all the burning golf questions to a few of our favorite fans at the PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Enjoy a few of the best responses from an epic season of Major Championships.

We also recommend

9 of Your Favorite Games to Play on the Golf Course
Hot Takes
9 of Your Favorite Games to Play on the Golf Course
What Fans Love about Masters Week
Events
What Fans Love about Masters Week
Josh Allen Surprises Special Olympics Athlete With Ryder Cup Tickets
Game Changers
Josh Allen Surprises Special Olympics Athlete With Ryder Cup Tickets
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners Logos
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech