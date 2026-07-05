Beating 17-Million-to-1 Odds: Two Holes-in-One in One Round

Golf is a game of fine margins. But what happened at Galt Country Club on June 26, 2026, was beyond ordinary golf magic.

During an afternoon round, Galt Country Club member Shawn Brown and his guest, Trevor Fackrell, achieved the ultimate golfing feat: beating the odds together. They both made aces on the 14th hole, on the same day, in the same group.

For any individual golfer, watching a tee shot track toward the pin, hop, and disappear into the cup is a once-in-a-lifetime miracle. According to data compiled by the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of an average amateur making an ace are roughly 12,500-to-1. For a low-handicap player, the odds improve slightly to about 5,000-to-1.

But when you calculate the probability of two players in the same foursome BOTH carding holes-in-one during the same round, the numbers grow substantially. Statistics show that the odds of two golfers in the same group making an ace on the same day are about 17 million to 1. To put that in perspective, you are significantly more likely to be struck by lightning or win a major lottery than to witness what Shawn and Trevor accomplished at Galt.