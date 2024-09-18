The Best Hole-in-One Stories

There's nothing like making a hole-in-one.

An ace is one of golf's most elusive feats, and the odds of an average player making one is 12,500-to-1. Even for tour players, the odds are 3,000-to-1! But when someone makes an ace, there's always cause to celebrate.

Those moments got us thinking:

The online golf community did not disappoint as usual and we've put together a few of our favorite responses from people who replied to our question. Enjoy!

"Absolutely 0. Thanks for the reminder."

- beau_siff on Instagram

"I have three. Two on the same hole and my wife and daughter also have a hole in one on that hole."

"10 holes in one total, two on the same hole consecutively appx 10 yrs apart. It's the 4th hole at Spring Lake golf course near Antioch IL. Had one in high school then 10 yrs later playing with my wife new to golf aced the same hole again. She commented, 'You have your hole-in-one for the day.' "

"4 but my favorite one was on a day when my wife just happened to be driving by. She stopped and rode with us for the last 5 holes. On 16 I had my first ace. Just two holes after she got in the cart. She had NEVER watched us play golf. That's how you know they're just luck!"

- Rustey Ramsey on Facebook

"I have had three. My first was in a Member-guest from 188 yds and I won a car. 1991 Chevy Barretta."

"I have 8 and my father, Jerry Barber, made the 1st hole in one captured on film on the PGA Tour at the 1962 Buick Open!"

- tombarber5 on Instagram

"When I was 8 years old, on a par 3 103 yards, during a PGA Jr. League round."

- tessaleegolf on Instagram

"I have 6, witnessed 9 others. Best was my younger brother and I made aces same day different holes at Cazenovia Golf Club (NY) in 2010. Mine was on 6th and his was on 2nd hole. That was a great day!"

And finally, we leave you with maybe one of our favorite aces and celebrations caught on camera: