Ben Kern Takes Low PGA of America Golf Professional Honors at 108th PGA Championship

Ben Kern, PGA General Manager at Hickory Hills Golf Club in Grove City, Ohio, earned Low PGA of America Golf Professional Honors at the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club Sunday in Newtown Square, Pa.

In his third PGA Championship appearance (2018, 2023), Kern claimed the honor for the second time with rounds of 74-67-77-72—290; he earned the first at Bellerive in 2018. Kern also was the sole member of the Corebridge Financial Team to make the weekend at Aronimink.

Kern is the third individual to be a Low PGA of America Professional at the PGA Championship twice in his career, following Mike Small (2007, 2011) and Rob Labritz (2010, 2019). Bob Boyd earned the honor three times (1990, 1994, 1996).

“It’s very special,” said Kern, a Southern Ohio PGA Section Member. “Once I got into the business, it was a goal to get out here and play in this Championship. It’s very special to be in this field and then to walk away with Low PGA Pro, it’s everything.”

Kern’s final round 2-over 72 was highlighted by four birdies, including a chip-in on the par-three 5th hole.

“I hit it just over the green and had a decent lie, laid open a 60 degree and just bumped it out there. Rolled out perfect and went in.”

He followed with another birdie on the 6th, holing a 30-foot putt. He then took advantage of the par-four 9th and par-5 16th holes, bringing his week-long birdie total to 14.

But it was his second round that made headlines for the 41-year-old. On a day when the best golfers in the world struggled to find birdies, Kern found six, giving him a total of nine for the first 36 holes and tied for the most in the field.

“Pretty wild. Very cool,” he said in his post-round interview on Friday.

Kern was paired with European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald for Sunday’s final round, but it wasn’t the first time they’d met.

“What a great person,” Kern said. “I met him in 2023 at Oak Hill when I got in and had the honor of playing a few holes with him in the practice round. When I saw that pairing come through last night, I thought, ‘This is going to be a nice walk on Sunday at a Major.’ And it was.”

Kern felt a lot of support from friends and family, including Hickory Hills Club President Randy Wachtel, who was his caddy for the week. Now it’s back to Grove City and his day-to-day schedule.

“It just makes it that much more special. I’m happy that I get to do it, but to have my members and the support from Hickory Hills has been awesome. It’s been so nice to have my whole club in my corner rooting me on.”

He will also have a lot of emails to catch up on.

“It’s going to be busy. I have not looked at my emails. I’m probably going to be at my desk for a lot of it, getting caught up. I’ve got a great head pro, Chris Muse, working his butt off back at Hickory Hills keeping the golf operation going. The Superintendent is killing it and the course is looking great. So I just need to get back there and give them the support they need to keep the club running like it should.”

He returns to Ohio with amazing memories of his Sunday at the PGA Championship.

“Today I just really wanted to enjoy it, soak in this experience playing on a Sunday at a Major, and I did exactly that. I had a blast today.”

