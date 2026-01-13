Ben Polland, Sandra Changkija, Justin Hicks Win 2025 PGA Professional Player of the Year Awards Presented by Rolex

The PGA of America is proud to announce its 2025 Players of the Year, with Ben Polland (Jackson, Wyoming), Sandra Changkija (Daytona Beach, Florida) and Justin Hicks (Wellington, Florida) earning their respective PGA Professional, Women’s PGA Professional and Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year Awards presented by Rolex.

PGA Professional Player of the Year Award

Ben Polland, the PGA Director of Golf at Shooting Star of Jackson Hole in Teton Village, Wyoming, made the most of the PGA TOUR exemptions that came with his 2024 PGA Professional Championship victory. The 35-year-old made four cuts at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (T-62), Puerto Rico Open (T-70), Corales Puntacana Championship (T-53) and Barracuda Championship (T-23).

“Those starts are really fun to get back and play competitively,” said Polland. “I had the right mindsight the whole time. My mentality was better compared to the time when I was trying to play full time. I knew my job was back at Shooting Star and they were really supportive and great to me. I was comfortable with where I was at in my life, recently getting married, loving my job and good golf came a little easier to me.”

Polland also posted a T-35 finish in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. His success at the Section level continued when he shot 6-under-par 138 to win by three and repeat as Rocky Mountain PGA Section Champion at The Valley Club in Sun Valley, Idaho. He won Rocky Mountain PGA Player of the Year for the second straight year and third time in his career.

As the new year begins, Polland has turned his focus to the 2026 PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes in April and the PGA Cup, which will take place at The K Club in Ireland in September.



“This year being at Bandon, which is one of my favorite places on earth, I’m definitely going to enjoy that,” said Polland. “We’re going to be working really hard and having all the focus on that. The other part is this being the second year of the PGA Cup points cycle. I know how to get on the team. It’s pretty cut and dry, you have to play well and earn your way. I need to go out and play well and try to hopefully travel to Ireland with the team.”

Polland totaled 1,048 points to win his second consecutive PGA Professional Player of the Year Award. He is the ninth PGA of America Golf Professional to win back-to-back POY awards.

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) finished second with 687.5 points, followed by Andre Chi (Queens, N.Y.) in third with 640 points and Dylan Newman (Stamford, Conn.) in fourth at 635.

Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year Award

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA Assistant Professional at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, delivered yet another solid season in 2025, finishing with 917.5 points to win her second career Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year Award (2022). Changkija is the second two-time winner of the Award (Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, 2023-24).

“It’s great to win another Player of the Year award,” said Changkija. “I had a really good year. I know it doesn’t contribute to winning Player of the Year, but winning the Assistant PPC was pretty cool. I’m always trying to improve and stay ahead of the game.”

Changkija, a 16-time winner at Nova Southeastern University, finished runner-up in the Women’s Stroke Play Championship at the PGA Winter Championships in February. In April, she appeared in her third PGA Professional Championship, shooting 71–73-72-74 en route to a T-35 finish at PGA Golf Club.

Changkija made her ninth start in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last June, playing as a member of the Corebridge Financial Team at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Her T-6 performance (3-under 213) at the 2025 LPGA Professionals Championship secured a spot in the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Changkija made history in November when she became the first woman to win the Assistant PGA Professional Championship, registering a final-round 72 to finish at 8-under-par 280 and win by five.

Additionally, Changkija captured North Florida PGA Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year honors. She won the NFPGA Section and Women’s Section Championship in August after shooting 18-under-par 198 at Streamsong Resort.

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth (Fleming Island, Fla.) finished second in the Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year race with 600 points, followed by Ashley Grier (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) in third at 568.5 and Kim Paez (Frisco, Texas) in fourth at 460.

Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year Award

Justin Hicks enjoyed a standout 2025 as the PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, and claimed his first Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year honor.

The South Florida PGA Member totalled 845.83 points, narrowly finishing ahead of Bob Sowards (Powell, Ohio), who finished second with 734.30 points. Mick Smith (Summit, Wis.) was third with 522.30 points followed by Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) in fourth with 431.50.

“It’s certainly a tremendous honor because there’s not many times in your life where you’re able to be in that type of position no matter who you are competing against,” said Hicks. “There are so many good players out there. “I think our section is definitely a very competitive section and having to beat the young guys down here year round in an effort to win our points race, it pushes me all the more. Our section is a big part of that. I’ve got a 14-year-old son, Owen, who is trying to chase me down so that’s a big part of my motivation, too.”

The 51-year-old Hicks recorded a T-9 finish at the PGA Professional Championship in April en route to a spot in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club as a member of the Corebridge Financial Team.

After competing in the U.S. Open at Oakmont in June, Hicks won the Senior PGA Professional Championship in October at PGA Golf Club, where he shot a final-round 1-under-par 71 to finish at 8-under-par 280 and win by one.

Hicks collected his second consecutive South Florida PGA Player of the Year title after posting top-10 finishes in all four Section majors.

“I’ve got a really good network of people I work with,” said Hicks. “I'm always trying to think that my best golf is ahead of me. I’m looking forward to the chance at qualifying for majors again this year. I’m looking forward to playing my first senior major at the Senior PGA. There are so many firsts that are still coming. It’s a very exciting time because I’m playing more golf than ever.”

