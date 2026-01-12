The Gasparilla Golf Club: Where Old Florida Meets Pete Dye Perfection

As Gasparilla Island guests and residents describe the barrier island that’s located about 1.5 hours from Ft. Myers, five words are often mentioned: a step back in time.

After all, there aren’t any stoplights on the island. You won’t find any chain restaurants either.

Instead, you’ll notice the island’s pristine state park, historic lighthouses and white sandy beaches.

Oh, and if you’re interested in golfing, there just happens to be a longstanding, immaculate golf course, too — The Gasparilla Inn Golf Course.

Old Florida: Enjoy a bygone era

In 2004, legendary golf course architect Pete Dye redesigned The Gasparilla Inn Golf Club, a 7,040-yard, par-72 that’s situated on Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico.

Providing five sets of tees to choose from, the course enables nearly everyone to enjoy it and post scores in accordance with their skill sets and experience levels. As short as 4,884 yards from the front tees, the course (and, in particular, club) is certainly old school.

First, golfers can only play if they’re members or guests of The Gasparilla Golf Club. Second, the club has locker rooms that are several decades old, leading present-day golfers to feel like they’re “stepping back in a bygone era,” according to Robert Duke, PGA Director of Golf.

And, finally, no one knows exactly when the golf course was originally built or even who designed it. As a testament to its history, it also has a century-old clubhouse. Created in 1906, the clubhouse was moved to its current location (via barge) in the mid-1930s.

“The Club feels like a home away from home for our guests and members who have been coming for generations,” Duke says.

If you’re seeking a true escape from reality — a step back in time to Old Florida, a bygone era — look no further than The Gasparilla Inn Golf Course.

Recovering from two major hurricanes

In October 2022, The Gasparilla Inn & Golf Club sustained considerable damage after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Gasparilla Island.

Director of Agronomy Elliot Garrison collaborated with Tripp Davis, the lead architect that was hired to restore Dye’s 2004 redesign. Davis, along with various other professionals, regressed the entire property with a new variety of seashore paspalum, a salt-tolerant and low-input option.

A brand-new irrigation piping system, which is comprised of HDPE piping, rather than re-used PVC, has also been installed, offering the course a life expectancy of more than 50 years.

“The new central irrigation technology communicates directly to each individual sprinkler head,” Garrison explains. “This takes out multiple areas of failure we have experienced in the past. In turn, we will be more efficient with our watering schedules.”

Drainage systems have been amended too, as wells have been modified and repaired. Bunkers are also being rebuilt so that they’ll remain drier and play more consistently whenever storm surges occur.

Just as the recovery process was nearly complete, The Gasparilla Golf Club was damaged by Hurricane Milton in October 2024, unfortunately. However, due to the agronomy team’s recent work and experience, it reopened rather quickly, as golfers were welcomed back on December 12, 2024.

“Our longstanding tradition of excellence has continued for over a century — and will continue well into the future, despite any challenges we may encounter,” Duke emphasizes.

For information about The Gasparilla Golf Club, along with historic The Gasparilla Inn, visit the-gasparilla-inn.com.

