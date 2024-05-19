Travel
Best Courses to Play in Louisville
Established in 1986, the course bears the signature of the legendary Jack Nicklaus, and has been the prestigious host of now four PGA Championships, a Ryder Cup and a Senior PGA Championship.
For the throngs of golf fans making their way to this year's PGA Championship, many may be looking for advice on where to tee it up while in and around Louisville. If you've stumbled upon this article, you have come to the right place to get some good recommendations.
Under 45 minutes from Valhalla Golf Club
Shepherdsville, Kentucky
Built: 2007
Architect: Douglas Beach
PGA of America Golf Professional: Nicholas Sweeney, PGA
25 minutes from Valhalla Golf Club
Prospect, Kentucky
Built: 1990
Architect: Steve Smyers
PGA of America Golf Professional: Robert Costello, PGA
20 minutes from Valhalla Golf Club
Whether you are a seasoned professional or a beginner, Nevel Meade's golf course guarantees fun and challenges that will make you want to come back for more.
Fort Knox, Kentucky
Built: 1933
Architect: Buck Blankenship Morgan Boggs
45 min from Valhalla Golf Club
The recent renovations added two strategically placed lakes that enhance the course's aesthetics and provide an unlimited supply of irrigation water for the new, satellite-controlled double-row irrigation system.
One of the new lakes is on hole 5, a Par 5 with water down the right side for your tee shot. It also has a challenging second shot over water to a very undulated green with a false front, making it a genuine risk versus reward Par 5 hole. The second lake comes into play on holes 1 and 18. The 18th hole is considered one of the most challenging Par 4's in Kentucky, and your second shot, most likely with a long iron, is all carry over water to a narrow, undulating, two-tiered green guarded by a bunker.
Just Across the Ohio River in Indiana
Sellersburg, Indiana
Built: 1994
Architect: Fuzzy Zoeller, Clyde Johnston, Brad Bartell
PGA Professional: David Shanks, PGA
15 min from Valhalla Golf Club
Covered Bridge Golf Club, designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Clyde Johnson, is situated on a gently rolling plain at the base of the famous Floyds Knobs in Southern Indiana.
Sorrento, FL
Brendon Elliott
Brendon Elliott is considered by his peers in the industry as one of the top youth golf coaches in the world. He is a multiple, local, state, regional, national and world award winning instructor with a focus on junior golfers ages 3-18. With numerous appearances on Golf Channel's Morning Drive, local TV, nationwide radio and countless publications, Elliott is one of the foremost experts in the youth golf arena. His Little Linksters 501c3 nonprofit is recognized as an example for introducing children as young as three to the game as well as how to help introduce youth with disabilities to our golf. Elliott has been recommended by industry titian's such as Nicklaus, Player, Floyd, Sorenstam, Speith and more. Among his numerous accolades, Elliott was named the PGA of America's 2017 PGA National Youth Player Development Award Winner in 2017.Meet Brendon