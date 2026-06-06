Best Outfits from the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, According to a PGA Golf Fashion Expert

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Riviera Country Club is hosting the U.S. Women's Open.

It's another milestone in a growing trend that has seen women's major championships move onto some of the game's most iconic stages. Riviera joins venues such as Pebble Beach, Aronimink and future championship sites that have long been associated with men's professional golf.

"The Women's PGA Championship, I think a few years ago, started taking us to golf courses where typically men have played (Aronimink 2020, Congressional 2022, Baltusrol 2023)," said three-time major champion Lydia Ko during her Tuesday press conference. "It's quite interesting and nice to be able to play these golf courses where you used to only see pictures or be like, 'Oh, must be nice for the guys to play there.’ It's great that there is no label of this as a men's championship golf course. Any course when it's set up right for the players can be a very high caliber golf course. So for us to have Riviera in the rotation is very exciting.”

Beyond the championship significance, Riviera brings something else to the week's atmosphere: Los Angeles style. From Hollywood influence to West Coast fashion, the setting has created the perfect backdrop for players, brands and personalities to bring a little extra creativity to the golf course.

To celebrate, we once again turned to the PGA of America's resident golf fashion expert, Caroline Basarab – two-time National PGA Merchandiser of the Year and Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee – for her selections of the week's standout looks.

The soccer jersey trend has become a notable fashion movement for the past couple of years, and now it's officially arrived in golf.

With the World Cup just days away, Korda arrived for her Tuesday practice round wearing a custom Nike jersey inspired by the United States Men's National Team. Featuring her name and No. 13 across the back, the look blended modern sports culture with golf style. A flowing red skort completed the ensemble, creating a look that felt timely and fashion-forward.

The 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion is making her return to competition after nearly three years away, and she arrived with a footwear launch worthy of the moment.

Nike unveiled a custom Dunk designed specifically for Wie West, featuring tethered denim details and a melting Swoosh. Throughout the week, she paired the limited-edition sneakers with a collection of looks that built upon Nike Golf’s return to retro styling.

Aphrodite Deng

At just 16 years old, Aphrodite Deng's style feels youthful and refreshing while still polished enough for a major championship. Malbon is the perfect match.

A pleated skirt paired with a Johnny collar V-placket top delivered a look that felt playful yet sophisticated. The coordinating waistband tied everything together, a cohesive fit that didn’t feel overly matchy. Much like Deng's game, the ensemble struck a balance between confidence and ease, making her one of the week's most stylish young players.

Charley Hull

Few players can blend athleticism and personality quite like Charley Hull, and her second-round Riviera wardrobe reflected both.

A color-blocked white and khaki windshirt anchored the look, with a center-chest Malbon pocket making a nod to design. Hull paired it with a flirty white pleated skirt and khaki socks that complemented the neutral palette. The finishing touch was a hat clip featuring Malbon's laid-back Mr. Buckets logo – a reminder that golf fashion doesn't always have to take itself too seriously.

I think Patty T is one of the game's most consistent style performers because her looks rarely feel forced.

This week, an adidas color-block half-zip in black, white and royal blue blended performance apparel with modern styling. The contrasting panels on the sleeves and back created interesting visuals. Patty T’s wardrobe choices consistently strike the right balance between athletic functionality and contemporary fashion.

Yealimi Noh

Few players wear J.Lindeberg as naturally as Yealimi Noh.

In my mind, the 24-year-old has become one of the LPGA's style leaders by taking the brand's European design language and making it her own. Strong lines, tailored silhouettes and modern details create a look that feels both feminine and focused. Much like her golf game, Noh's style is confident and apparent without trying too hard, which is what makes it so effective.

Alison Lee

As Greyson Clothiers' first female ambassador, Alison Lee has become one of the brand's most important style representatives. Whether she's wearing bold prints or tonal looks, like she opted for on day two of the Women’s U.S. Open, Lee has the versatility to make each outfit feel intentional.

Youth has its advantages. Fearless putting and carefree style are two of them.

One of the game's emerging young stars, Asterisk Talley typically favors a straightforward, businesslike approach to fashion. An occasional hoodie or bold TaylorMade cap might find its way into the rotation, but this week it was her TaylorMade Palms and Pastels staff bag that caught attention. Inspired by old Hollywood and Southern California culture, the bag felt perfectly at home at Riviera and added a touch of personality to an otherwise understated look.