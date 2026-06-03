Category - Major Events
How to Watch the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club
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The 18th Hole of The Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Monday, May 19, 2025. (Copyright USGA/Bill Hornstein)
The U.S. Women’s Open heads to the legendary Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, for the first time in championship history, bringing the world’s best players to one of golf’s most iconic stages. Known for its strategic design, challenging greens and rich tournament legacy, Riviera promises to provide a spectacular test as stars like Nelly Korda, KPMG Women's PGA Champion Minjee Lee, defending champion Maja Stark and a stacked field compete for one of the game’s most prestigious trophies. With the U.S. Open Trophy on the line, dramatic risk-reward holes and a course that has challenged golf’s greatest players for nearly a century, this year’s championship is shaping up to be one of the most memorable U.S. Women’s Opens yet.
Thursday, June 4
Round 1
2:00pm – 7:00pm et – USA Network
7:00pm – 10:00pm et – Peacock / NBC Sports Network
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock), – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Friday, June 5
Round 2
2:00pm – 7:00pm et – USA Network
7:00pm – 10:00pm et – Peacock / NBC Sports Network
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock), – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Saturday, June 6
Round 3
5:00pm – 7:00pm et – USA Network
7:00pm – 10:00pm et – NBC
7:00pm – 10:00pm et – Peacock
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock), TBA
Sunday, June 7
Final Round
3:00pm – 8:00pm et – Peacock / NBC Sports Network
5:00pm – 8:00pm et – NBC
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock), TBA
STREAMING ON NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com and Peacock