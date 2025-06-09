Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania has long been a favorite among golf’s leading organizations to host their marquee championships.

In fact, the PGA of America has hosted nine PGA Championships, three KPMG Women’s PGA Championships, two Senior PGA Championships, and two PGA Professional Championships in the state, while the USGA has hosted nearly 100 of its championships within its borders. In addition to the U.S. Open being contested at Oakmont Country Club this week, Aronimink Golf Club is slated to host the PGA Championship in 2026.

It is no mystery why these associations keep returning to Pennsylvania: we have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to intriguing, well-designed golf courses. Oakmont, Aronimink, Merion, Lancaster, and Saucon Valley are among some of the facilities to have recently hosted the world’s best players, but there are plenty of courses that “John or Jane Q. Public” can access and play. So whether you live in Pennsylvania, or are just planning a visit, here are some recommendations to check out:

Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa

Located in Bedford within the Allegheny Mountains, Omni Bedford Springs Resort was originally established in the early 1800s, and was based around the property's mineral springs. The course has been touched by many golf course architects of the years, including Spencer Oldham, H.H. Barker, A.W. Tillinghast, Arthur Goss, Donald Ross, James Harrison, Ron Forse, and Jim Nagle. The facility closed in 1986 and fell into disrepair, but was ultimately restored through a $120 million restoration. Since reopening, the course and resort have received critical acclaim. The resort is also designated as a National Historic Landmark District.

Dauphin Highlands Golf Course

Harrisburg's Dauphin Highlands opened in 1995, and its Bill Love-designed course is a treat to play for golfers of all skill levels. In the shadow of the now closed Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, the course features wide corridors that support both strategic play and recovery shots, and well-maintained greens that will pique the interest of all who walk them. This affordable public option is also walkable, perfect for those who like to get a little exercise out of their rounds.

Foxburg Country Club

Don’t let the scorecard fool you; while the nine-hole Foxburg course may seem short by today’s standards, it’s one layout you won’t want to miss! Built by Joseph Mickle Fox in 1887, the facility boasts itself as the nation’s oldest golf course in continuous use . When playing the course, it’s like taking a step back in time. The course makes excellent use of the terrain, bunkers are placed in seemingly the perfect spots, while the greens present plenty of character and fun putts.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the experience? The old handcarved stone boxes on each tee, filled with sand and water, so golfers can build their tees out of sand, just like they did in the 1800s. The clubhouse features exhibits on the club’s history, so plan a little extra time before you tee off.

Glen Brook Golf Club

The PGA of America’s first president, Robert White, laid out Glen Brook in 1924, and not much has changed since, which is one of the facility’s best traits. White brilliantly routed the course in a valley near the Delaware Water Gap and Washington State Forest in Stroudsburg, which gives golfers the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery. Many of the holes call for golfers to execute fun shots into some very unique greens; the par-three tenth hole’s green is perhaps the highlight of the set.

Jack Frost National Golf Club

This relatively new golf course to the Pennsylvania golf scene opened in mid-aughts to critical acclaim. Jack Frost National fits in so well with its Pocono Mountains surroundings in Blakesbee that it feels like it’s been there for decades. The course is routed so well that it’s walkable, which is typically hard to say about courses in the Poconos. While the holes are carved into the thick forest, their corridors allow for even the beginner golfer to enjoy their round.

Nemacolin

The Shepherd's Rock Course at Nemacolin. (Photo by Evan Schiller)

The Shepherd's Rock Course at Nemacolin. (Photo by Evan Schiller)

features two Pete Dye golf courses: Mystic Rock and Shepherd's Rock. The former hosted the PGA Tour in the early 2000s, while the latter offers a nice complement to its older sibling. Both courses in Farmington provide a mix of long and short holes that can entice golfers to pull off their very own "hero" shot. The resort also has art installations that pepper the golf courses, which enhances the aesthetic experience of the landscape.

Penn National Golf Club & Inn

is located in the south central part of Pennsylvania in Fayetteville, and is within a three-hour drive from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington. The facility boasts two golf courses, the Ed Ault-designed Founders, and Iron Forge, a Bill Love layout. Founders can be described as your classic American parkland course with tall hardwood trees and a lush playing surface, while Iron Forge is a decidedly more modern and manufactured golf course; both are very enjoyable plays. Penn National has lodging onsite and offers stay-and-play golf packages, perfect for a buddies golf trip.

The Golf Course at Glen Mills

(Photo by LC Lambrecht)

Golf course architect Bobby Weed built Glen Mills at the turn of the century, and it quickly became a staple among the Delaware Valley’s most popular public courses. While the course can be described as “wild,” it also demands golfers engineer a plethora of different shot types, from the aerial approach to the bump-and-run. One thing is for sure: you will never get bored playing the course! The facility is also heavily involved with the local youth community, providing free golf lessons, course access, and in the future, employment opportunities.

Cranberry Highlands Golf Course

A municipally-owned facility, Cranberry Highlands in Cranberry Township showcases western Pennsylvania’s rugged, yet picturesque countryside. The course always gets good marks from golfers of all skill levels, whether they be locals or visitors. A bonus? The greens fee won’t break the bank.

Quicksilver Golf Club