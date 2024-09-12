Best Public Golf Courses in Washington, D.C.

The Washington, D.C. metro area is quite large, covering portions of both Maryland and Virginia. The area is filled with golf courses, and while many are private, there are a ton of great public courses too if you know where to look.

For those in town for the Solheim Cup and seeking some golf options in between the matches, here are five of the best public golf courses in the D.C. area.

Northwest Golf Course

(Photo courtesy of Northwest Golf Course)

One of the most difficult 18 holes in the DMV, along with a short and simple practice course called "the inside 9" make up Northwest's 27 holes of golf. Located in Sliver Spring, Maryland, the course is in a great location for anyone living in the D.C., Bethesda, Silver Spring or Rockville areas.

The course also offers heavily discounted rates during non-peak hours, making it one of the more affordable courses in the area. It's also a member of Montgomery County Golf , which has eight other courses to enjoy.

Blue Mash Golf Course

(Photo by Charles Brown/@thebossgolfs)

The always impeccably preserved Blue Mash Golf Course , located in Laytonsville, Maryland, is one of the most beautiful public layouts in the D.C. area.

The course is a longer trip from city center, but for good reason as it tracks through a ton of acreage. With a good mix of links-style holes and tree-lined fairways, no hole here feels the same. Blue Mash is a great test of golf and an awesome place for public golfers to play.

East Potomac Golf Links

One of three courses located within the actual boundaries of the District of Columbia, East Potomac presents spectacular views of the city. The Washington Monument is often the aiming point on tee shots, as it towers above the trees around the course.

There's three courses at East Potomac, offering a ton of variety in a special location. The 18-hole, Walter Travis-designed Blue has been in D.C. since the early 1920s and comes with some serious history. The White Course is a 9-hole par 34 with views of the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial, while the Red is a 9-hole par 3.

East Potomac also offers three practice holes and a 50-stall, heated and lighted driving range to hit balls. The views are what you come for, but East Potomac also has plenty of charm that will leave you wanting to come back, thanks in large part to the National Links Trust . Plus, the new logo is pretty sweet, too!

Potomac Shores Golf Club

(Allen Kennedy Photography)

The undulating fairways and uniquely designed holes of Potomac Shores provide one of the best golfing experiences in the state of Virginia.

Managed by Troon Golf and located in Potomac Shores, this course plays to a rating and slope of 74.7/144, making it one of the most difficult tracks around. If you are a single digit handicap looking for a tough challenge on a gorgeous course, Potomac Shores is the place for you.

This is certainly one of the best public golf courses in the D.C. area, but also one of the most difficult.

University of Maryland Golf Course

(University of Maryland Golf Course/Facebook)

Home to the Terrapins, the University of Maryland's golf course is perhaps one of the best in the entire state.

The course was designed in 1955 by George Cobb, the architect behind Augusta National's par-3 course and Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, which will host the PGA Championship next year. There's a lot to love about the design, as it weaves its way through tree-lined but wide fairways and has some challenging green complexes with false fronts; like the par-3 sixth (pictured above).

Located just off campus in College Park, the course hosts tons of outside events and often has public tee times available at tremendous value — weekday rates are under $60 for walking 18, and under $95 for walking or ride on the weekends. It's a local and university favorite, so make sure to book ahead of time!