Building the 2023 PGA Championship, Through Sunshine and Snow Flurries

Major championship season is coming.

With roughly two months to go until the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, the build-out on the venue's revered East Course is well underway.

The project to construct the bevy of viewing areas, concession stands, hospitality suites and more began last fall and has endured through the Western New York winter, with floor installations and tent structures beginning to go up this month.

Eric Nuxol, the Championship's Operations Manager, confirms that, even with some wintry weather thrown in over the last few weeks, everything with the build at Oak Hill is on track and 'all green' for an on-time completion.

"When there’s snow and ice, it’s all about taking the time to make sure we’re getting the work done safely," says Nuxol. "Ultimately, we make the best decisions to ensure on-site safety, which is paramount to us. We built in some time to account for safety, and that’s another key reason why we did what did in the fall — it put us in the position to be successful while still taking into account some of the poor potential weather days."

2023 PGA Championship Operations Manager Eric Nuxol says the build-out at Oak Hill is on track for completion next month.

By late next month, Oak Hill will have transformed into a true major championship host site, with infrastructure rising all over the rolling property. Final details will follow, and then it's showtime: a moment the Rochester community is eagerly awaiting.