Game Changers

Celebrating the 2023 PGA of America National Award Winners

Published on

Led by the PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year, the PGA National Award recipients are recognized annually for their outstanding performances both on and off the course. This year's winners were recognized at the PGA Annual Meeting in Frisco, Texas.
“These 12 remarkable PGA of America Members represent the ultimate in character, dedication and service to our sport, our Association and our industry,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. “To say congratulations seems like it’s not enough. Thank you. Thank you for dedicating time to hone your craft, thank you for inspiring and thank you for everything you do for the PGA of America.
In recognition of the 2023 PGA of America National Awards class, check out the outstanding features below on each recipient!
Golf Professional of the Year: Jeff Kiddie, PGA
Teacher & Coach of the Year: Kevin Weeks, PGA
Executive of the Year: Bernie Friedrich, PGA
Merchandiser of the Year (Resort): Grace Hurley, PGA
Merchandiser of the Year (Private): Katie Wiedmar, PGA
Merchandiser of the Year (Public): Ian Ziska, PGA
Bill Strausbaugh Award: Jack Druga, PGA
Professional Development Award: Nick Papadakes, PGA
Patriot Award: John Carpineta, PGA
Deacon Palmer Award: Jamie Nieto, PGA
Player Development Award: Josh Tremblay, PGA
Youth Player Development: Susie Redman, PGA
Herb Graffis Award: Southern Texas PGA Section

