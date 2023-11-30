Game Changers
Celebrating the 2023 PGA of America National Award Winners
Published on
Led by the PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year, the PGA National Award recipients are recognized annually for their outstanding performances both on and off the course. This year's winners were recognized at the PGA Annual Meeting in Frisco, Texas.
“These 12 remarkable PGA of America Members represent the ultimate in character, dedication and service to our sport, our Association and our industry,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. “To say congratulations seems like it’s not enough. Thank you. Thank you for dedicating time to hone your craft, thank you for inspiring and thank you for everything you do for the PGA of America.
In recognition of the 2023 PGA of America National Awards class, check out the outstanding features below on each recipient!