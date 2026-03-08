Celebrating Women in Golf: International Women's Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, we spoke with women across the golf industry about the impact the game has had on their lives and how they are paving the way for future generations.

“Everything I have in life is because my dad put a golf club in my hand. Working in golf was something I knew I wanted to do since I was 9 years old. The fact that I get to spend every day working with the next generation of golfers and giving back to a game that has given me everything is something I will never take for granted."

-Kristi Egnot

“For me, working in golf is about more than just the sport; it’s about giving back to the game through the work I do. I also want to show every aspiring female professional that not only is there a place for them in this industry, but that they have the power to make an impact.”

-Casey Rayburn

“The golf industry has opened doors I only ever dreamed of, but the best part of the job is the incredible circle of women I get to connect with every day. I’m proud to work alongside my best friends as we grow the game and pave the way for the next generation of female leaders in this incredible industry."

-Sabrina Medrano

“From my first day at the PGA of America, I knew the world of golf was something special. You can feel it in the air, you can see it in the joy of our coworkers, you can even see the excitement from hitting a successful shot while learning the game. Golf has given me lifelong friendships and worldwide connections I’ll be able to cultivate. From playing the game to working in the industry, having a hand in growing the game as a woman is something so special. The passionate golf pros around me who welcomed me with open arms, helped me learn to play and encourage my success is a reminder that women belong here and we will only grow our representation in the years to come.”

-Sydney Jenkins

“I feel incredibly fortunate that golf has been a part of my life since I was very young. Golf is more than a sport, it’s a pathway that introduces and connects people from all walks of life. This game has opened doors to unforgettable experiences, and turning it into a career as a PGA of America Golf Professional has been an amazing journey. I hope my journey encourages other women, just as I have been inspired by those around me.”

-Sara Jane Bernhardt, PGA

“Working in the golf industry has given me a massive network of support. The mentors I’ve found at the PGA of America have completely reshaped my career, and seeing more women take their place as leaders in this industry is the ultimate motivation. I’m all-in on paying it forward and making sure the next generation of women feels just as seen, supported, and inspired as I have been!”

-Sydney Morris

“Golf, like many sports, is a powerful bridge for connection. It brings people of all backgrounds together through a shared love of the game. For me, it’s also created opportunities to inspire the next young woman searching for her place in the industry. Knowing that my presence can help someone else see that they belong in this space is one of the most meaningful parts of being in golf."

-Iyannei Miranda

“Some might say being a woman in sports, especially in golf, is about breaking barriers but I see it more as helping set the stage for future generations. Working in the golf industry has allowed me to build incredible connections with coworkers, corporate partners, and the everyday people who play such an important role in growing the game. Being able to tie my name and career to that is something I’m really proud of. Golf has always been something that brought my dad and me together so seeing the impact the game has on a much bigger scale and how it continues to grow has been really special.”

-Molly Gamber

“Golf has provided me with a platform to lead and build meaningful connections. Tradition is the game’s foundation, but it’s the drive for innovation and inclusiveness that makes me excited for the future. As a woman in golf, I’m proud to help open doors for others and welcome more voices into the conversation.”

-Laura Frick, PGA



"Golf has been a part of my life since I was a junior golfer with the North Texas PGA Section, and now, working in the industry, I feel honored to help shape the future of the game. Every day, I’m inspired by the opportunity to welcome new faces, build connections, and watch the sport grow—especially among youth and women participates. There’s something truly special about giving back to a game that has given me so much, and I'm proud to play a small role in making golf more inclusive and accessible for the next generation."

-Meredith Costello

"I love working in golf and it's an amazing opportunity to be part of the growth for women in our industry. Women are trailblazers in every aspect of the game of golf, and I have learned so much from the many mentors who have supported me throughout my career at the PGA. I can only hope to return the favor by continuing to help grow the game and inspire more women to be part of our industry!"

-Lauren Locke