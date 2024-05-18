Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Offers Exclusive Access at the PGA Championship

The Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge on Hole 11 at Valhalla Golf Club during the 106th PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

If you’re looking for great views of the top players in the world competing in the PGA Championship, the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge is definitely the place to be.
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers have been able to enjoy exclusive benefits in the lounge, including premium cocktails, elevated food featuring Kentucky favorites, and a few surprises — including an Elijah Craig bourbon tasting —  throughout the week.
Located on the 11th green, the Lounge offers stunning views of Valhalla Golf Club and a premium fan experience. So sit back and enjoy a few of our favorite images from one of the best spots to take in Major Championship golf.

