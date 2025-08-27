Coaching Tips From the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain’s Picks

Keegan Bradley has made the most important decision of his captaincy to date today.

His six Captain's Picks to complete the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team tell us everything we need to know about what it takes to compete at golf's highest level, but these selections. Individually, each can give the average golfer some perspective on their own game & represents a specific skill that every weekend warrior can incorporate into their own game.

Sam Burns: The Putting Assassin

Burns' Superpower: The man is absolutely lethal on the greens. Ranking 1st on TOUR this season in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.924) and 1st in Putting Inside 10 feet (90.79%), Burns has turned putting into a science.

What You Can Learn: Burns proves that putting wins matches. His 28.00 putts per round average didn't happen by accident—it's the result of relentless practice and unwavering confidence over short putts.

Your Takeaway: Spend 30% of your practice time putting. Master those 3-6 footers, and watch your scores plummet. Burns shows us that great putting can mask a multitude of sins in other areas of your game.

Patrick Cantlay: The Match Play Maestro

Cantlay's Superpower: This guy is clutch personified. With a 5-2-1 career Ryder Cup record and a perfect 2-0-0 mark in singles, Cantlay knows how to deliver when the pressure is suffocating.

What You Can Learn: Cantlay's approach game is surgical—9th in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green (0.621). But more importantly, he's mentally bulletproof in head-to-head competition.

Your Takeaway: Practice playing matches, not just stroke play. Learn to manage your emotions when someone is trying to beat you, specifically. Cantlay's secret? He treats every shot like it's the only one that matters, then immediately moves on to the next.

Ben Griffin: The Breakthrough Artist

Griffin's Superpower: Consistency under pressure. With 10 top-10 finishes this season (tied for second-most behind only Scottie Scheffler), Griffin has proven he can contend week after week.

What You Can Learn: Griffin's 7th in Strokes Gained: Total (1.109) because he does everything well. He's not the longest, not the most accurate, but he's relentlessly solid.

Your Takeaway: Stop trying to be perfect at one thing and start being good at everything. Griffin's breakthrough came when he focused on eliminating big numbers rather than chasing birdies. Play within yourself, and the scores will come.

Collin Morikawa: The Iron Byron

Morikawa's Superpower: Ball-striking precision that borders on the supernatural. Ranking 2nd in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (1.233) and 3rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.848), Morikawa is a human GPS system.

What You Can Learn: Morikawa's driving accuracy (70.96%, 5th on TOUR) proves that accuracy trumps distance when the pressure is on. His approach shots are poetry in motion.

Your Takeaway: Focus on hitting fairways and greens before worrying about distance. Morikawa shows us that controlling your ball flight and trajectory is infinitely more valuable than crushing drives into the rough.

Justin Thomas: The Veteran Warrior

JT's Superpower: Clutch putting and veteran savvy. With a 7-4-2 Ryder Cup record and ranking 2nd in Putting Average (1.679), Thomas knows how to make putts when they matter most.

What You Can Learn: Thomas leads the team in birdie average (4.45) because he's aggressive when he needs to be and conservative when he should be. That's course management mastery.

Your Takeaway: Learn when to attack and when to play safe. Thomas doesn't try to birdie every hole—he picks his spots. Study the course, know your yardages, and make smart decisions based on the situation, not your ego.

Cameron Young: The Power Player

Young's Superpower: Explosive putting combined with raw power. Ranking 6th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.637) and 18th in driving distance (313.6 yards), Young brings a dangerous combination to Bethpage.

What You Can Learn: Young's putting statistics are eye-opening—3rd in one-putt percentage (44.65%) and 4th in putts per round (28.00). He's learned to turn power into precision.

Your Takeaway: Distance is useless without control. Young's success comes from channeling his natural power into smart course management. Don't just swing hard—swing with purpose and follow it up with confident putting.

The Captain's Vision

Bradley's picks reveal a clear strategy: versatility, experience, and mental toughness. These aren't just six great golfers—they're six different weapons for six different situations.

Burns for crucial putts in tight matches

Cantlay for singles pressure moments

Griffin for steady, consistent play

Morikawa for precision ball-striking

Thomas for veteran leadership and clutch moments

Young for explosive scoring potential

Your Ryder Cup Lesson Plan

Here's the truth: You don't need to be perfect at everything to play great golf. These six picks prove that success comes from maximizing your strengths while minimizing your weaknesses.

This week, pick one area from these players to focus on:

Spend extra time putting like Burns

Practice course management like Thomas

Work on accuracy like Morikawa

Focus on consistency like Griffin

The Ryder Cup is about rising to the occasion when it matters most. These six players have proven they can do exactly that. The question is: Can you apply their lessons to your own game?

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent Monday Recap on RG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.