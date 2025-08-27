How PGA Coaches Power the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Behind the best players in the golf world is a good support system.

From family to friends, who you have behind you can play a massive role in your level of success. And who's behind the games of the 12 players on the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team? PGA of America Golf Professionals, who help them stay sharp.

From fathers to long-time mentors to top instructors in the game, these PGA Coaches have played a key role in landing these guys where they are, whether it's through long hours of instruction or simple support.

Here are the faces behind the game's of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team headed to Bethpage Black.

Captain Keegan Bradley & his father Mark Bradley

Keegan Bradley and his father Mark Bradley, PGA

Keegan's golf roots run deeper than you'd think. Keegan's father Mark Bradley is a 29-year PGA of America Golf Professional, and has instilled a love of the game in Keegan from a young age.

“When Keegan was born, I coached skiing and was a PGA of America Golf Professional. We skied in the winter (Keegan was an excellent skier) and we played golf in the summer. Keegan came to work with me every day at the golf course for years. He practiced and played, and played, and played some more,” Mark recalled.

Scottie Scheffler & Randy Smith

Scottie Scheffler and his PGA Coach Randy Smith

Randy Smith, a former Northern Texas PGA President, has been Scottie Scheffler's coach since he was a youngster practicing and playing at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. Randy often travels with Scottie, most recently celebrating his win at the PGA Championship on the 18th green at Quail Hollow.

"Randy and I started working together when I was probably 7 or 8 years old. He's pretty much taught me everything I know about the game of golf," Scheffler says.

Justin Thomas, his father Mike Thomas & grandfather Paul Thomas

Justin Thomas and his father Mike Thomas, PGA

Justin Thomas grew up a golf guy. When Justin was born, his father was the PGA Head Professional at the Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. Mike has been a PGA of America Golf Professional for 40 years. Additionally, Justin's grandfather Paul was a PGA Member and a great player in his own right, playing in the U.S. Open 52 years before Justin would tee it up for the first time.

"From the time [Justin] was two, he would come out and hit balls every day, spending longer amounts of time at the club as time went by. I would be busy with work but would see him and my wife out there hitting balls, and going out to play a few holes," Mike adds.

Cameron Young & his father David Young

Cam Young and his father, David Young, PGA

Cameron Young and his father, Metropolitan PGA Section Member David Young, make the perfect team. From junior golf to Major Championships, improving Cameron's game is a labor of love between him and his father.



“It’s a really, really easy relationship for us,” David states. “It’s not real tricky. First and foremost, he’s my son, and most of the time is spent in that relationship. Every once in a while, we’ll do a little work if he needs to. And mostly it’s him tinkering, finding something that he thinks works, just making sure it makes sense, and looks OK, and makes sense from a mechanics standpoint.”

Collin Morikawa & Dr. Rick Sessinghaus

Collin Morikawa and his PGA Coach Rick Sessinghaus

Collin and Rick have worked together since the former was 8 years old – with a short break in 2023. Rick and Collin have experienced tons of success, including two Major Championship victories, one of which was the 2020 PGA Championship.

"I just kind of have to get that all out of my head and sometimes that's hard when you have a certain swing thought. And that's what Rick knows how to do really, really well for me is just to be ready on Thursday on that first tee to just go and play golf," Collin says.

Patrick Cantlay & Jamie Mulligan

Patrick Canlay and his PGA Coach Jamie Mulligan

Jamie Mulligan has pretty much been part of Patrick Cantlay’s entire life. Mulligan, a four-decade PGA of America Member and PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year, has been at Virginia Country Club since 2000 and knew Cantlay’s grandfather. Cantlay’s dad was the club champion there, too.

" He’s really good at when to 'hold ‘em' and when to 'fold ‘em.' Where to drive the ball off the tee and what the winds are doing and how the rough will play into it and get a good feel for the golf course," Mulligan says of Cantlay.

J.J. Spaun & Adam Schriber

J.J. Spaun and his PGA Coach Adam Schriber after Spaun's U.S. Open victory.

Spaun and Schriber have been working together since 2022, since then Spaun has recorded numerous top-10 finishes on the tour, and the highlight? Winning the 2025 U.S. Open and celebrating together.

Schriber described the moment like this: "He was really frustrated; he felt like the tournament was gone. said to him, ‘Look, you're only four shots back, you’ve got 10 holes left, and these guys are leaking oil hard behind you. If you get this thing back to even, you’ll win.’ He said to me, ‘You think so?’ And I told him, ‘I know so.’ "

Sam Burns & Brad Pullin

Sam Burns and his PGA Coach Brad Pullin

Sam Burns has a deep history with the PGA of America, as a Junior PGA Champion, Jr. Ryder Cup player and his coach? Obviously a PGA of America Golf Professional. Brad Pullin, who serves as an assistant coach for the Louisiana Tech Golf team, has been in the golf industry for over a decade and has been a PGA Member since 2007.

“Sam has always been a great ball striker tee to green, the putter has always been a weapon, and he has worked hard this past year to improve his game. His game has matured quite a bit as he elevated his status on TOUR. It’s been fun to watch, all while not surprising at all," Pullin says.