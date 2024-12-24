Cold-Weather Golf: Tips for Diehards from the Pros at Oak Hill and Medinah

Winter sports hit differently. The perfect example: NFL snow games. There’s nothing like it, just ask former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

Ok, now picture this: It’s mid-December in Western New York. Snow is piled high, winds are howling and somewhere out there, a member of the Bills Mafia is tailgating shirtless, preparing to dive through a table in sub-zero temperatures. Buffalo’s crazed devotion to football in even the harshest conditions is the stuff legends are made of.

This got us thinking, does the same spirit run through the golf crowd?

To find the answer, we headed an hour outside of Buffalo to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, host site of the 2023 PGA Championship. There, PGA Director of Instruction Jeff Urzetta, says he’s seen plenty of golfers who refuse to let a little cold weather keep them off the course.

How Cold Is Too Cold?

Jeff Urzetta breaks it down like this:

50°F: The regulars are gone.

40°F: Only the diehards remain.

Below 40°F: Now we’re talking the truly obsessed.

“I think most people bow out at 50 degrees,” Urzetta shares, “but the folks who keep going below 40 degrees are a different breed. They’ll play through almost anything. It gets tough when there’s snow on the ground, but if it’s just a few flurries, that won’t stop the truly obsessed.”

In fact, while the marquee East Course closes in November, Oak Hill’s West Course stays open all winter – converting to temporary greens when the weather gets too cold. One of the bragging points among the membership is there’s been a hole in one in every month of the year. There’s a group that annually makes it a point to play one round 12 months a year as a source of pride and a bold stance against the Western New York climate.

How to Beat the Elements

Winter golf requires more than grit – it demands strategy. Urzetta has some tried-and-true advice:

Gear Up Smart: “The right gloves and mittens are essential. You can keep your hands warm while walking, then slide them off to take your shot.”

Master the Layers: “Start a little cold—like hiking. You’ll warm up as you move, and overdressing just makes it harder to swing.”

Keep It Low: “Around the greens, keep the ball low. Putting or bump-and-run shots are often your best options.”

Frozen Fairways: A Whole New Game

Winter golf isn’t just colder – it’s a completely different sport. Urzetta describes the quirks: “The turf is firmer, and you’ll hit some of the longest drives of your life - as the ball bounces like a pinball on frozen fairways,” Urzetta laughs. “It’s a totally different kind of fun.”

He also issues this warning: “Good luck holding the greens – they’re like concrete.” When calculating your yardages, remember to take that into account. Selecting a landing area at least five yards short of the flag is the smart play. And like we mentioned previously, get the ball rolling on the ground as soon as you can to have a better chance of accurately judging the rollout.

Windy City Warriors

And it’s not just a Western New York thing. Head 600 miles west to Chicago, where brutal winters are as much a part of life as deep-dish pizza and Wrigley Field. With hundreds of courses across Chicagoland, the city is home to one of the largest golf populations in the country – and some of the most savvy winter players.

Casey Brozek, PGA Director of Golf at Medinah Country Club, knows all about what it takes for golfers to keep their game alive when the temps are anything but balmy. “It’s all about having fun and keeping expectations reasonable. Temporary greens might not be perfect, but they’ll still give you a great excuse to enjoy fresh air and a few good swings.

“It’s not about perfection. It’s about embracing the challenge, and remembering why you love the game.”

Unless you have a heater in your golf cart, Brozek also recommends throwing the bag over your shoulder and hoofing it for the best winter golf experience. It helps keep your body warm and loose between shots, while also keeping your heart rate up for a more beneficial exercise.

The Snowbird Solution

Of course, not everyone stays to brave the elements. Many members at Medinah head south for the winter. “The snowbirds take flight,” Brozek quips. “By early January, they’re flocking to warmer climates like Florida, where they can play real golf without the hand warmers.”

If it’s in the cards (or the bank account), perhaps the best way to play winter golf is to get out of town and find a warmer climate.

The Rise of Sim Golf

For those who prefer warm fingers and predictable lies without the stress of booking travel, simulators are becoming the winter haven of choice. Both Oak Hill and Medinah have invested in state-of-the-art setups to keep members swinging year-round.

“Our simulators stay open 24/7 during winter,” says Urzetta. “They’re so popular, we’re booked two weeks out at times.”

Brozek agrees: “Since upgrading our learning center, our simulator bays have become the go-to for local golfers, especially families who want to stay close to home but keep their game sharp.”

Surviving the Winter

Whether you’re bundling up for sub-40 rounds or booking simulator time until spring, winter golf is how the sport’s most dedicated players set themselves apart.

If you’re one of the obsessed – or just want to try something new – grab your warmest mittens, line up your frozen fairway shot and join the cold-weather crew. Just don’t forget to savor that hard-earned beverage to warm the belly afterwards.



