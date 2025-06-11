Category - Major Events
Come For PGA Frisco, Stay For The Food in Dallas-Fort Worth
By Randy Stutzman
Published on
Whether you're swinging by Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to catch major championship golf at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship or you call North Texas your home, you should absolutely be eating good food while you’re here.
Thanks to our friends at Infatuation and Chase, we've been making our way through DFW's best restaurants—the new spots, the classics, the restaurants where you can get a little fancy, and places to eat right after playing 18 holes. Think of Infatuation as your restaurant-obsessed friends who know the perfect place for any occasion, whether you want perfectly smoked BBQ or Cajun cuisine inside a bungalow.
So, dive into these picks—our favorites are Hutchins BBQ, Oddfellows, Restaurant Beatrice, and Sachet—from the Dallas Guide on theinfatuation.com.
Hutchins BBQ
And while you're at it, snag your tickets to the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco!