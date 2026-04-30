Category - Member Events
Congratulations to 2026 PGA Professional Champion Jesse Droemer and the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team
Published on
Jesse Droemer lifted the Walter Hagen Cup after shooting an impressive -4 in tough conditions at Bandon Dunes.
In addition to becoming the 2026 PGA Professional Champion, Jesse will also lead the top 20 finishers to Aronimink as part of the Corebridge Financial Team at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Your 2026 PGA Professional Champion
2026 Corebridge Financial Team
Congratulations to all the competitors!