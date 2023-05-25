Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Dave McNabb Makes Historic Ace at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Another major championship week, another PGA Member making an ace.
After Michael Block’s dunk last week at Oak Hill, his fellow Corebridge Financial PGA Team member Dave McNabb of Malvern, Pennsylvania, followed up with a hole-in-one of his own. 
The PGA Head Professional at Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern, Pennsylvania, notched the first “1” in a competitive Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, using a 7-iron from 161 yards on No. 8.
