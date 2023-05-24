Meet the Team of PGA Professionals Playing in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

As we head into the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, 35 PGA Professionals will look to emulate Michael Block’s historic effort at Oak Hill last week during the PGA Championship. Matt Schalk of Erie, Colorado, the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Champion, is leading the group of 35 PGA Professionals who make up the Corebridge Financial PGA Team at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.

The PGA Members that comprise the Corebridge PGA Team advanced to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship as the top finishers at the Senior PGA Professional PGA Championship at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, last October.

Here are the 36 PGA Members set to compete this week at Fields Ranch East:

Corebridge Financial PGA Team:

David Arbuckle, PGA

Colorado Springs, Colo.

PGA Life Member

Colorado Section

Todd Bailey, PGA

Daphne, Ala.

Lake Forest Yacht & Country Club

Alabama-NW Florida Section

Roy Biancalana, PGA

St. Charles, Ill.

Blackberry Oaks Golf Course

Illinois Section

Eric Bogar, PGA

Houston, Texas

Golfcrest Country Club

Southern Texas Section

Craig Bowden, PGA

Bloomington, Ind.

PGA Life Member

Indiana Section

Jeff Brehaut, PGA

Park City, Utah

PGA Life Member

Utah Section

Mark Brown, PGA

Hobe Sound, Fla.

Tam O'Shanter Golf Club

Metropolitan Section

Paul Claxton, PGA

Claxton, Ga.

Richmond Hill Golf Club

Georgia Section

Cameron Doan, PGA

Dallas, Texas

Preston Trail Golf Club

Northern Texas Section

Tim Fleming, PGA

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club

South Central Section

Brian Gaffney, PGA

Essex Fells, N.J.

Essex Fells Country Club

New Jersey Section

Mike Genovese, PGA

Loxley, Ala.

Steelwood Country Club

Alabama-NW Florida Section

Jeff Gove, PGA

Sandpoint, Idaho

PGA Life Member

Pacific Northwest Section

David Hronek, PGA

Port Charlotte, Fla.

GOLFTEC - Sarasota

North Florida Section

Brad Lardon, PGA

Santa Fe, N.M.

Club at Las Campanas

Sun Country Section

Dave McNabb, PGA

Malvern, Pa.

Applebrook Golf Club

Philadelphia Section

Mark Mielke, PGA

Atlantis, Fla.

High Ridge Country Club

South Florida Section

Kelly Mitchum, PGA

Southern Pines, N.C.

Pinehurst CC No. 1-5

Carolinas Section

Alan Morin, PGA

West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Club at Ibis

South Florida Section

Tracy Phillips, PGA

Tulsa, Okla.

Cedar Ridge Country Club

South Central Section

Chad Proehl, PGA

Urbandale, Iowa

Sugar Creek Golf Course

Iowa Section

Doug Rohrbaugh, PGA

Carbondale, Colo.

Golf at River Valley Ranch

Colorado Section

Todd Sapere, PGA

Cobbtown, Ga.

Ohoopee Match Club

Georgia Section

Matt Schalk, PGA

Erie, Colo.

Colorado National Golf Club

Colorado Section

Jeffrey Schmid, PGA

Iowa City, Iowa

Brown Deer Golf Club

Iowa Section

Jason Schmuhl, PGA

Windsor, Calif.

Windsor Golf Club

Northern California Section

Steve Schneiter, PGA

Sandy, Utah

Schneiter’s Pebblebrook

Utah Section

Alan Sorensen, PGA

Taft, Calif.

Buena Vista Golf Course

Southern California Section

Bob Sowards

Dublin, Ohio

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

Southern Ohio Section

Rich Steinmetz, PGA

Gilbertsville, Pa.

Spring Ford Country Club

Philadelphia Section

Derek Stendahl, PGA

Maple Grove, Minn.

Rush Creek Golf Club

Minnesota Section

Craig Thomas, PGA

Port Chester, N.Y.

Metropolis Country Club

Metropolitan Section

Neil Thompson, PGA

Hoover, Ala.

Thompson Golf Academy

Alabama-NW Florida Section

Micah Rudosky, PGA

Cortez, Colo.

Conquistador Golf Course

Colorado Section

Jeff Roth, PGA

Farmington, N.M.

BOYNE Golf Academy

Michigan Section

Tim Weinhart, PGA

Canton, Ga.

Heritage Golf Links

Georgia Section*





For information and bios on the Corebridge PGA Team, click here .