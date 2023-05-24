Category - Major Events
Meet the Team of PGA Professionals Playing in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
As we head into the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, 35 PGA Professionals will look to emulate Michael Block’s historic effort at Oak Hill last week during the PGA Championship. Matt Schalk of Erie, Colorado, the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Champion, is leading the group of 35 PGA Professionals who make up the Corebridge Financial PGA Team at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.
The PGA Members that comprise the Corebridge PGA Team advanced to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship as the top finishers at the Senior PGA Professional PGA Championship at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, last October.
Here are the 36 PGA Members set to compete this week at Fields Ranch East:
Corebridge Financial PGA Team:
David Arbuckle, PGA
- Colorado Springs, Colo.
- PGA Life Member
- Colorado Section
Todd Bailey, PGA
- Daphne, Ala.
- Lake Forest Yacht & Country Club
- Alabama-NW Florida Section
Roy Biancalana, PGA
- St. Charles, Ill.
- Blackberry Oaks Golf Course
- Illinois Section
Eric Bogar, PGA
- Houston, Texas
- Golfcrest Country Club
- Southern Texas Section
Craig Bowden, PGA
- Bloomington, Ind.
- PGA Life Member
- Indiana Section
Jeff Brehaut, PGA
- Park City, Utah
- PGA Life Member
- Utah Section
Mark Brown, PGA
- Hobe Sound, Fla.
- Tam O'Shanter Golf Club
- Metropolitan Section
Paul Claxton, PGA
- Claxton, Ga.
- Richmond Hill Golf Club
- Georgia Section
Cameron Doan, PGA
- Dallas, Texas
- Preston Trail Golf Club
- Northern Texas Section
Tim Fleming, PGA
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club
- South Central Section
Brian Gaffney, PGA
- Essex Fells, N.J.
- Essex Fells Country Club
- New Jersey Section
Mike Genovese, PGA
- Loxley, Ala.
- Steelwood Country Club
- Alabama-NW Florida Section
Jeff Gove, PGA
- Sandpoint, Idaho
- PGA Life Member
- Pacific Northwest Section
David Hronek, PGA
- Port Charlotte, Fla.
- GOLFTEC - Sarasota
- North Florida Section
Brad Lardon, PGA
- Santa Fe, N.M.
- Club at Las Campanas
- Sun Country Section
Dave McNabb, PGA
- Malvern, Pa.
- Applebrook Golf Club
- Philadelphia Section
Mark Mielke, PGA
- Atlantis, Fla.
- High Ridge Country Club
- South Florida Section
Kelly Mitchum, PGA
- Southern Pines, N.C.
- Pinehurst CC No. 1-5
- Carolinas Section
Alan Morin, PGA
- West Palm Beach, Fla.
- The Club at Ibis
- South Florida Section
Tracy Phillips, PGA
- Tulsa, Okla.
- Cedar Ridge Country Club
- South Central Section
Chad Proehl, PGA
- Urbandale, Iowa
- Sugar Creek Golf Course
- Iowa Section
Doug Rohrbaugh, PGA
- Carbondale, Colo.
- Golf at River Valley Ranch
- Colorado Section
Todd Sapere, PGA
- Cobbtown, Ga.
- Ohoopee Match Club
- Georgia Section
Matt Schalk, PGA
- Erie, Colo.
- Colorado National Golf Club
- Colorado Section
Jeffrey Schmid, PGA
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Brown Deer Golf Club
- Iowa Section
Jason Schmuhl, PGA
- Windsor, Calif.
- Windsor Golf Club
- Northern California Section
Steve Schneiter, PGA
- Sandy, Utah
- Schneiter’s Pebblebrook
- Utah Section
Alan Sorensen, PGA
- Taft, Calif.
- Buena Vista Golf Course
- Southern California Section
Bob Sowards
- Dublin, Ohio
- Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club
- Southern Ohio Section
Rich Steinmetz, PGA
- Gilbertsville, Pa.
- Spring Ford Country Club
- Philadelphia Section
Derek Stendahl, PGA
- Maple Grove, Minn.
- Rush Creek Golf Club
- Minnesota Section
Craig Thomas, PGA
- Port Chester, N.Y.
- Metropolis Country Club
- Metropolitan Section
Neil Thompson, PGA
- Hoover, Ala.
- Thompson Golf Academy
- Alabama-NW Florida Section
Micah Rudosky, PGA
- Cortez, Colo.
- Conquistador Golf Course
- Colorado Section
Jeff Roth, PGA
- Farmington, N.M.
- BOYNE Golf Academy
- Michigan Section
Tim Weinhart, PGA
- Canton, Ga.
- Heritage Golf Links
- Georgia Section*
For information and bios on the Corebridge PGA Team, click here.
The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be contested May 24-28 and will be broadcast live each round on Golf Channel and NBC. For more information about the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, visit srpgachampionship.com.