Davenport Joins June’s 62 Club With South Florida Open Win

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

June 22, 2023, may go down in history as a record day for the men’s professional golf scoring books.
At the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler shot 63, Adam Scott and eventual winner Keegan Bradley fired 62s, and Denny McCarthy almost holed out on the final hole for a 59, settling for tap-in birdie and sizzling 60 instead.
At Miromar Lakes in Naples, PGA Member Austin Davenport was firing on all cylinders himself, and at just the right time in the final round of the 2023 South Florida Open.
The PGA Head Professional at Dye Preserve Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, carded two eagles, six birdies and no bogeys to post a red-hot 62, clinching victory by two shots, shooting the course record at Miromar Lakes and posting a personal best.
Daveport’s 62 is even more impressive considering the fact that he birdied the first hole after finding his drive near the lip of a fairway bunker. He went ahead with the shot, one leg out of the bunker, the ball found the green and the rest is history.
“I was just hoping to go out and have a good round,” said Davenport, who graduated from the Florida Gulf Coast University PGA Golf Management program in 2016. “It feels pretty surreal, especially after that start. I didn’t see this coming at all. I texted my dad last night and told him five shots behind was too much against these guys. I was just hoping to go out and have a good round.”
Have a day, Mr. Davenport.
For more on his memorable final round, click here.

