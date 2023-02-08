Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
An Ace to Remember for a PGA Member at TPC Scottsdale’s Famed 16th Hole

By Ryan Adams, PGA
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the 2022 WM Phoenix Open (Getty Images).

Imagine for a minute that you’re getting a chance to play one of the most recognizable par 3s in golf — the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.
It’s a few weeks before the WM Phoenix Open, with hospitality, grandstands and bleacher seats built out and enclosing the hole like a modern day coliseum. You walk through the tunnel from No. 15 and emerge to see the spectacle of why the 16th is one of golf’s most exciting holes.
That was PGA Member Keith Bennett a few weeks ago, who was playing TPC Scottsdale with friends Christian and Stefan, as well as Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker. The foursome was out there for a fun round of golf, amazed at the environment — especially, No. 16.
“Your heart rate goes up when you walk through the tunnel to that 16th tee,” says Bennett.
And then something even more amazing happened: Bennett stepped up and made a hole-in-one.
From 131 yards with a pitching wedge, Bennett’s ball hit the green once and dunked into the hole, putting his group into complete pandemonium.
“It happened so fast that it was almost a shock more than anything before elation took over,” remembers Bennett, who’s a PGA Teaching Professional at McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale. “Then it hit me that where I made an ace and it’s probably one of the top 5 places on earth I’d want to make one.”
Check out Bennett’s epic video of the moment:

A view of the eighth hole at Grayhawk Golf Club on March 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Travel
PGA Coach Abby Parsons' Favorite Golf Trip Destinations
More on the Man Who Made The Ace on No 16: Sam Ryder’s Journey Exemplifies Hard Work
Championships & Golf Run in the Cozby Family
Championships & Golf Run in the Cozby Family
