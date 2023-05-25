Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Doan Tees Off PGA Frisco's First Major With Opening Shot at KitchenAid Senior PGA

And they’re off. 
In the first of many major championships to grace the grounds of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is underway — thanks to Northern Texas PGA Member Cameron Doan.
The PGA Director of Golf at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas had the honor of hitting the Championship’s opening tee shot, with Northern Texas PGA CEO Mark Harrison carrying his bag through the close of the opening par-5 first.
Check out the historic tee shot here:

