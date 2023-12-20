Domenico Geminiani Wins Event No. 6 in PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club

After coming close to winning a PGA Tournament Series event several times, Domenico Geminiani of Italy didn’t mind waiting another six holes Tuesday to finally get the victory.

Geminiani won a six-hole playoff over John Somers of New Port Richey, Fla., for his first PGA Tournament Series win. Geminiani earned $5,000 to give him the money title ($16,786) over Dylan Newman and his 4-under 68 on the Wanamaker Course enabled him to nip Newman for the low scoring average by one stroke over the six events (68.42 to 68.50).

Tuesday’s win in cool, windy conditions didn’t come easy. Somers birdied the final two holes to force a playoff at 7-under 137 – including hitting a 9-iron close while one foot was on a bulkhead at the 18th hole that played the most difficult in the second round. Geminiani won the playoff with a par on the 14th hole.

Domenico Geminiani hits his tee shot during the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Austen Amacker/PGA of America)

“It feels great to finally win one,” said Geminiani, a PGA Assistant Professional at Old Corkscrew Golf Club near Naples. “A lot of guys were congratulating me an hour and a half ago, and they’re congratulating me again. John went birdie-birdie on two tough holes, and that’s tough to do.

“Winning like this makes it feel better because we both played some incredible golf. You want to win, sure, but it’s better when both of us played so well.”

Geminiani, who won last year’s National Car Rental Assistant PGA Championship at PGA Golf Club, had a pair of seconds and thirds in the first five PGA Tournament Series events before finally lifting a trophy.

Geminiani eagled the par-5 13th hole Tuesday to take the lead. He birdied the 15th and saved par at the 16th despite hitting his tee shot into the water.

“It’s always nice to have your name near the top of the leaderboard consistently because even on the off days, you’re still finding a way to get it done,” Geminiani said. “You have to hit it really well and be patient in these conditions because there’s going to be mistakes.”

The long-hitting Somers’ hopes for the win seemed to end when he failed to birdie the par-5 16th hole. But he responded with clutch birdies from 15 feet on the 17th and 18th holes.

John Somers. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

“I made two insane putts to get into a tie,” said Somers, the Head PGA Professional at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla. “I’ve won on the other two courses here, but never the Wanamaker. It was a tough test with today’s wind and conditions. I’m exhausted.”

Newman (75) was trying to win his third consecutive PGA Tournament Series event, but finished tied for 21st after making a double bogey and two bogeys early on the back nine. Without Geminiani’s heroics, Newman would have won his third money title in the last five years.

“I never got it going today,” Newman said. “I didn’t birdie the easy holes and I made some bad bogeys. But this was my best year. I learned I can play with anyone and everyone. I feel like I can compete with the best players out there and maybe even (at) the next level.”

Tyler Collet (70) of Vero Beach finished tied for third at 5-under 139 with Russell Grove (69) of Coeur D Alene, Idaho, and Steven Delmar (70) of Gaithersburg, Md.

The PGA Tournament Series is presented by GolfPass. The PGA Winter Championships start Jan. 10 with the Quarter Century Championship.