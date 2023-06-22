Driving Success: SeatGeek Signs ‘Major’ Deal with PGA of America as Official Ticketing Supplier

SeatGeek , the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced an exclusive partnership with the PGA of America. With this deal, SeatGeek becomes the organization’s Official Ticketing Supplier for its premiere championship events, including the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as well as the 2025 Ryder Cup. The partnership kicks off now with ticket sales starting for 2024 PGA Championship pre-registrants. General public sales for any remaining inventory are anticipated to begin in late Summer.

“At the PGA of America, we’re continually looking to improve the championship experience, not only for our spectators but for our staff and tournament organizers who work tirelessly to create incredible moments for our attendees,” said Arjun Chowdri, Chief Innovation Officer at PGA of America. “SeatGeek’s technology and depth of data will give us unique insights into our spectators’ wants and needs while also helping us connect with a new generation of fans and players.”

Golf fans across the country can take advantage of SeatGeek’s easy-to-use platform and features to create the ultimate Major experience. SeatGeek’s event-day feature, Rally, will turn fans' tickets into a personal concierge, helping them find driving directions to the course, purchase exclusive merchandise, and receive details on event-day activations from golf’s favorite brands.

As part of the deal, PGA of America will have access to SeatGeek’s cutting-edge back-end technology, Unify. The platform will help the organization manage its sales and inventory efficiently to deliver a customized live event experience for today’s golf enthusiasts. SeatGeek’s vertically integrated platform will also help the team at PGA capture better economics across all championship events.

“PGA of America has always been a catalyst for change within golf,” said Jeff Ianello, Head of Sales, North America & Executive Vice President at SeatGeek. “Everything they do has been with spectators and players top of mind. This is why we’re thrilled to work side by side with the PGA of America, who is committed to improving the championship experience and, as a result, growing the game for generations to come. We look forward to bringing our technology and unique insights to PGA of America, building upon the world-class experience already synonymous with championship events and the Ryder Cup.”

SeatGeek recently announced a league-wide partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), as well as marketplace partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Paciolan, the largest ticketing company in college athletics. This year, the company also announced a primary ticketing deal with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, expanding its reach to new audiences. SeatGeek showed remarkable success in 2022, announcing 16 new premier partnerships, including the Utah Jazz, Baltimore Ravens, United Soccer League (USL), New Mexico United, Florida Panthers, and two football clubs in the UK, Leeds United and Watford F.C.