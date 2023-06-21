Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda is back. Brooke Henderson is here, too.
Oh and someone by the name of Rose Zhang is making her major championship debut?
That’s the scene at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where those two past Champions — Korda won in 2021 and Henderson in 2016 — and the new star of the women’s golf scene will be competing at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. Defending Champion In Gee Chun leads an impressive field, including the top 25 ranked players in the world, and 43 of the top 50, with the likes of Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko all teeing it up.
The club’s Lower Course, originally designed by A.W. Tillinghast, received a complete restoration job from Gil Hanse that was completed in 2021. Hanse took the Lower back in time, bringing back the course’s incredible greens, recovering some bunkering, installing new irrigation and giving it a Golden Age feel set for a major spotlight.
Golf Channel and NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, while Peacock will stream select hours of coverage, as well. Here’s the schedule (all times Eastern): 
Thursday, June 22
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel & Peacock
5-7 p.m., Peacock
Friday, June 23
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel & Peacock
5-7 p.m., Peacock
Saturday, June 24
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel
3-6 p.m., NBC
Sunday, May 21
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel
3-6 p.m., NBC

