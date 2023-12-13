Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Member Events

Dylan Newman Wins Event No. 4 in PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club

By Craig Dolch
This time, Dylan Newman made sure it didn’t come down to a putt at the 18th hole.
Newman had Event No. 4 of the PGA Tournament Series clinched by the time he reached the 18th tee Tuesday on a windy Ryder Course at PGA Golf Club. He fired rounds of 66 and 64 to cruise to a four-shot win. The victory came four days after he missed a birdie putt at the 18th hole to force a playoff in Event No. 3 against Jon Mayer.
“That fills you up with confidence,” said Newman, a PGA Assistant Professional at Meadow Brook Club in Jericho, N.Y., of his runner-up finish.
“I’ve been playing well for a while. I knew I was going to capture one. It was just a matter of time.”
Newman led by one after a 5-under 66 on Monday. He birdied three of his first four holes Tuesday to give him a cushion and he made only one bogey in 36 holes to finish at 12-under 130.  
“I’ve had a very good year,” Newman said. “I’ve been in this situation a handful of times on a big scale. I’ve lost a couple of times and won a couple of times. I’m playing about as well as I can play.”
Domenico Geminiani of Italy applied pressure to Newman by making seven birdies in his first 10 holes to move within a shot of Newman’s lead. But Geminiani (66) bogeyed the 12th hole and finished with six pars to tie for second place with Evan Hyma (65) of Ridgeland, S.C.
“Six-under through 10 in those conditions was fantastic,” said Geminiani, who won the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club. “Those first 10 holes, I got to bottle that up. If I do, I’ll be (playing) somewhere else. But it’s not easy to do that in these conditions.”
Hyma played his first three par-5s in 4-under – thanks to an eagle at the fourth -- to move within two shots of Newman. Hyma bogeyed the par-5 17th, but still posted his best finish in the PGA Tournament Series.
“I got off to a great start,” said Hyma, an Assistant PGA Professional at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. “I saw Dylan had gotten to 10-under, so I felt like I needed to eagle (the 17th) but I made bogey.”
Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, who two weeks ago became the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series in its 46-year history, shot a 68 and tied for fourth with Nick Latimer (68) and Mayer (69) at 6-under 136.
Newman earned $5,000 for the title and moved into second place on the money list with $9,075. Geminiani leads with $9,451. Newman is trying to win the money title for the third time in the last five years.
The PGA Tournament Series is presented by GolfPass. Event No. 5 starts Thursday on the Dye Course.

