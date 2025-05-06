Egor Zubov Holds Three-Shot Lead After First Round of 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Egor Zubov knew his putting stroke would be the key at Whistling Straits: If he could effectively manage the speed of the Straits course’s challenging greens, he liked his chances for a strong opening round.

The University of Delaware senior delivered, riding a solid putting performance to a stellar 5-under-par 67 and a three-shot lead in the Men’s Individual Division following Monday’s first round of the 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler Co.

Logan Vargas (University of Texas at San Antonio) and Taimur Malik (Long Island University) are tied for second three back at 2-under. Arsit Areephun (University of Delaware) and KJ Ofahengaue (Utah Tech University) are tied for fourth, four back at 1-under.

Zubov started his day on a high note, making a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-4 1st hole.

“I was very confident with my putting there, and my distance control because it rolled in nicely,” said Zubov. “That was definitely a big booster. I played my following holes pretty well after that.”

Zubov added another birdie at the par-5 5th before recording four straight pars to make the turn at 2-under-par 34. Back-to-back birdies at the par-5 11th and par-3 12th pushed him to 4-under. He concluded with five pars and his fifth and final birdie at the par-5 16th.

“On 11, I hit a pretty good shot,” said Zubov. “We were playing it a bit shorter so it gives a big opportunity for birdie. I made a big putt there. The next hole, 12, I chipped it close and made the putt. I hit a few good shots and I kept errors to a minimum. My putting, speed control and long putts helped a lot.”

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff leads the Men’s Division I by 10 strokes. Sophomore Jose Berenguel (1-under-par 71), sophomore Jules De Reu (even-par 72), freshman Juan Melida (1-over-par 73) and sophomore Timur Alalin (3-over-par 75) combined for a 3-over-par 291 on the Straits course. Berenguel birdied three of his final five holes to post UAPB’s lowest score.

“I’ve been fighting all round,” said Berenguel. “I hit two pretty good shots on 18, and to birdie the last hole at Whistling Straits is amazing. Finishing 1-under is amazing, too. Feeling good going into tomorrow. I think we just need to keep the pace and keep playing our game. We have two more days, so there is a lot to play.”

Southern University is second in Men’s Division 1, 10 strokes back at 13-over-par 301.

Bryar Moss (Tennessee State University) registered a 3-under-par 69 on Straits to grab a two-shot advantage in the Men’s Division I medalist race. After birdies at the par-5 2nd and 5th holes, Moss bogeyed the 6th and 9th to sit at even-par 36. He rebounded strongly on the back-nine, collecting birdies at the par-5 11th, par-4 13th and par-4 14th holes en route to a bogey-free, 3-under-par 33 on the back.

“I think my mental game was kind of the strongest part,” said Moss. “I stayed in the moment. I never got upset about a bad shot. I just kept it moving.”

Kentucky State University (8-over-par 296), the 2023 Men’s Division II Champion, jumped out to a two-stroke lead on day one. Micah Stangebye paced KSU with a 4-under-par 68 on the Irish course, placing him atop the Men’s Division II medalist leaderboard. Stangebye collected four back-nine birdies to finish at 4-under after a roller-coaster front nine that featured three birdies and three bogeys.

“I had three pars on the front nine,” said Stangebye. “It was even par. I wasn't upset about it, but I knew it could have been a lot better. The putter got hot. I hit a lot of greens. I think I hit 17 greens in regulation today, so ball striking was there and hopefully we can keep it going tomorrow.”

Howard University and North Carolina A&T State University (14-over-par 302) sit tied atop the Women’s Teams Championship leaderboard following their opening rounds on the Irish course. Prairie View A&M University is seven back in third at 21-over-par 309.

In the Women’s Team Division, Alabama State University freshman Kierra Williams made a hole-in-one with her 9-iron at the Irish course’s par-3, 105-yard 3rd hole. It marked her first career hole-in-one.

“It’s amazing, especially at a tournament they televise and at Whistling Straits, a bucket list course for everybody,” said Williams. “I couldn’t ask for a better hole-in-one.”

Ekaterina Prokhorova (North Carolina A&T State University) shot a 1-under-par 71 on Irish to take a one-stroke lead in the Women’s Team medalist competition. Emily Mayne (Howard University) is second, one shot back after her even-par 72.

Miu Takahashi (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) recorded a steady 1-under-par 71 on the Straits course to lead the Women’s Individual by two shots. She rebounded from bogeys on holes 11 and 12 with birdies at the par-4 14th and par-5 16th holes.